Sustainable Development Hackathon Held In Baku With Azercell's Support
1/28/2025 3:12:03 PM
Young innovators showcased technological solutions
for environmental protection
The“Sustainable Development” hackathon co-organized by Azercell
and Eventify took place at Oxbridge Academy on January 18, 2025.
The initiative aimed to unlock the innovative potential of the
young people, while fostering the development of environmentally
focused technologies, and advancing the startup ecosystem in
Azerbaijan.
The competition brought together 11 teams of young participants
aged between 12 and 18 years old. Over six hours, the teams worked
on technological challenges addressing issues of environmental
protection. Guided by experienced mentors, the young innovators
developed prototypes of their concepts and presented their
solutions to a panel of judges.
The "Bono" team secured first place with a project, which
promotes environmental engagement through a point-based reward
system. The second place was awarded to the "Homeboys" team for
their sustainable city initiative, while the "JoshuaTech" team
earned third place for their proposal to leverage drones for forest
fire prevention.
The winning teams were rewarded with prizes and special gifts
from Azercell.
