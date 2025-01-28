Sustainable Development Hackathon Held In Baku With Azercell's Support

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Young innovators showcased technological solutions for environmental protection

The“Sustainable Development” hackathon co-organized by Azercell and Eventify took place at Oxbridge Academy on January 18, 2025. The initiative aimed to unlock the innovative potential of the young people, while fostering the development of environmentally focused technologies, and advancing the startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

The competition brought together 11 teams of young participants aged between 12 and 18 years old. Over six hours, the teams worked on technological challenges addressing issues of environmental protection. Guided by experienced mentors, the young innovators developed prototypes of their concepts and presented their solutions to a panel of judges.

The "Bono" team secured first place with a project, which promotes environmental engagement through a point-based reward system. The second place was awarded to the "Homeboys" team for their sustainable city initiative, while the "JoshuaTech" team earned third place for their proposal to leverage drones for forest fire prevention.

The winning teams were rewarded with prizes and special gifts from Azercell.

