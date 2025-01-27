(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equator Advanced Appliances Unveils EHC 36532 Electric Hybrid Cooktop

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the EHC 36532 Electric Hybrid Cooktop , a state-of-the-art kitchen appliance designed to provide unmatched versatility and efficiency. Combining sleek design with advanced technology, the EHC 36532 is an ideal solution for modern kitchens seeking flexibility and performance.

The EHC 36532 Electric Hybrid Cooktop features a five-burner configuration , including two ceramic and three induction burners. This hybrid design allows users to seamlessly switch between cooking methods based on their preferences and needs. With a powerful electrical input of 240V/60Hz/39A and a total power output of 9200W, the cooktop delivers exceptional performance across nine adjustable power levels. Each burner operates within a power range of 1800W to 3800W and includes booster options to ensure quick and efficient cooking.

Equipped with a user-friendly interface and timer function, the cooktop offers precise control over cooking durations, enhancing both convenience and accuracy. Compact yet robust, the EHC 36532 measures 2.2 x 36 x 21 inches and has a net weight of 31.7 lbs, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen countertop.

Safety and quality are prioritized in the design of the EHC 36532, as evidenced by its ETL and FCC certifications. Customers can also enjoy the convenience of reliable shipping options through FedEx and UPS.

Priced at $439, the Equator EHC 36532 Electric Hybrid Cooktop exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation and providing high-performance appliances for modern homes. For more information, visit -

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a leader in designing eco-friendly and space-saving appliances tailored to modern lifestyles. Offering a wide range of products, including laundry machines, cooktops, refrigerators, and dishwashers, Equator has earned recognition for its commitment to quality and innovation.



