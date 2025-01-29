In Dissent Note, Opposition Leaders Slam 'Excessive' Govt Interference In Waqf Matters

In a dissent note to the report, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the last-minute inclusion of the proviso to the clause omitting 'waqf by user' was“wholly unhelpful” as the principle will only be tested in cases where the property is placed 'in dispute', in which case the proviso will not apply.

Seeking to allay fears that the existing waqf properties will be subject to scrutiny after the amended waqf law comes into force, a parliamentary panel had recommended that no cases will be reopened against such properties on a retrospective basis, provided the asset is not in dispute or belongs to the government.

“Any bad-faith actor can institute a litigation over any part of the properties belonging to the 'waqf by user' and consequently prevent it from seeking any protection under the amended Act,” Congress member Gaurav Gogoi said in his dissent note.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said the Bill allows excessive government interference in the functioning, control and management of waqf and waqf properties in the country.

“...this has a detrimental impact on the community as well as the institution of the autonomy, which are necessary to administer the institution,” he said.

In his dissent note, DMK member A Raja said the proviso of 'waqf by user' existed since the time of Prophet Mohammad and any move for its omission would violate the fundamental rights of the Muslim community.

Raja said,“To obliterate the freedom to establish, manage, own and administer waqf by the religious denomination is violative of the Constitution of India.”

He also objected to the provision of including non-Muslims in the waqf boards and nominating members. Several endowments of Hindu faith forbade management by persons other than their denomination, he noted.

Shiv Sena UBT member Arvind Sawant also objected to the inclusion of non-Muslims as members of the Waqf Board.

“Nomination of such non-related members will create chaos as tomorrow the other communities may demand parity in all endowments,” Sawant said in his dissent note to the report.

He noted that as far as Hindu endowments are concerned, it is categorically mentioned that only Hindus will be members and office-bearers of the Hindu Endowments for Temples.

“The Waqf Act was made to save and safeguard the waqf properties. However, the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act are going to do the exact opposite. Instead of saving the waqf properties, they will open new ways and avenues to further encroach upon and usurp the waqf properties,” Sawant said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) members Kalyan Banerjee and Nadimul Haque objected to the amendment to the original Act that states if any government property is identified or declared as waqf property, before or after the enforcement of this Act, it shall not be a waqf property.

The amendment states that if any question arises regarding the property to be government property then the issue shall be referred to an officer above the rank of collector, as notified by the state government, for adjudication.

“The said amendment hits the basic tenants of the property laws. The government is not meant to create its property by taking recourse in an unauthorised manner. When the government acts as a trespasser, such unauthorised acts cannot be legalised by the proposed amendment,” the TMC leaders said.

YSRCP member Vijay Sai Reddy had submitted his dissent note before resigning as Rajya Sabha member on January 25.

