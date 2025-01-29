J&K NHM Cautions Against Fake Recruitment Notification
Date
1/29/2025 9:04:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National health Mission (NHM), Jammu and Kashmir, has issued an urgent alert regarding circulation of fake job advertisements on social media, specifically concerning claims about the JKNHM CHO Recruitment 2024.
This misinformation has been propagated by the online portal , leading to significant confusion among the job seekers.
The NHM J&K has informed the public that currently no advertisement has been issued for recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHO) or any other category of staff by the State Health Society, NHM, J&K. Any notifications claiming otherwise are entirely false and misleading.
The Mission has urged upon the candidates to disregard false announcements and ignore any unverified claims regarding JKNHM CHO recruitment circulating on social media or through unofficial websites. For accurate information regarding job openings, candidates should refer exclusively to the official NHM J&K website ( ).
The NHM J&K emphasizes the importance of relying on verified sources to avoid falling victim to misinformation or defrauds. Job seekers should remain vigilant and consult official announcements for any updates regarding recruitment processes.
For further information on this account, the NHM J&K office can be contacted directly through the official website or Centralised Health Helpline 104.
