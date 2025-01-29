Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP-3 Curbs Re-Imposed By CAQM. Check What Is Allowed, What Is Not

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Air Pollution: In view of Severe AQI, CAQM has decided to invoke all actions under stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in Delhi NCR. The AQI reported in the national capital on Tuesday, 28 January was 276, which surged to 365 on Wednesday, 29 January.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.' GRAP Stage III Imposed in Delhi: What is NOT Allowed?
Some restrictions under GRAP III include:
Ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities
Closure of brick kilns and industries that don't use cleaner fuels
Ban on non-essential diesel generator sets
Restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars
Ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles
Enforcement of stricter vehicular emissions checks
Mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling
Curb on open burning GRAP Stage III Imposed in Delhi: What is allowed?
Certain construction and demolition activities are permitted under GRAP Stage III:
Railway service and station projects
Metro rail service and station projects
Airports and interstate bus terminals
National security/defense-related projects of national importance
Hospitals and healthcare facilities
Linear public infrastructure projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over-bridges, power transmission/distribution, and pipelines
Sanitation projects including sewage treatment plants and water supply projects
Ancillary activities that support the above categories of projects
For all construction projects in the NCR, non-polluting and non-dust-generating tasks such as plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior finishing (excluding painting, polishing, and varnishing) are allowed Delhi Weather Today
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday , two notches below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The humidity level was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.
The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.
