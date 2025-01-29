Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP-3 Curbs Re-Imposed By CAQM. Check What Is Allowed, What Is Not

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Air Pollution: In view of Severe AQI, CAQM has decided to invoke all actions under stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in Delhi NCR. The AQI reported in the national capital on Tuesday, 28 January was 276, which surged to 365 on Wednesday, 29 January.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Some restrictions under GRAP III include:

Ban on non-essential construction and demolition activitiesClosure of brick kilns and industries that don't use cleaner fuelsBan on non-essential diesel generator setsRestrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel carsBan on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehiclesEnforcement of stricter vehicular emissions checksMechanical road sweeping and water sprinklingCurb on open burning

Certain construction and demolition activities are permitted under GRAP Stage III:

Railway service and station projectsMetro rail service and station projectsAirports and interstate bus terminalsNational security/defense-related projects of national importanceHospitals and healthcare facilitiesLinear public infrastructure projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over-bridges, power transmission/distribution, and pipelinesSanitation projects including sewage treatment plants and water supply projectsAncillary activities that support the above categories of projectsFor all construction projects in the NCR, non-polluting and non-dust-generating tasks such as plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior finishing (excluding painting, polishing, and varnishing) are allowed

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday , two notches below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.