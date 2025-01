Donald Trump Administration Invites Podcasters And Content Creators For White House Press Briefings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Administration has unveiled a groundbreaking plan to allocate seats in the White House press briefing room to representatives from "new media" outlets, including podcasters, social influencers, and content creators. The initiative is aimed at providing representation to groups that have not traditionally had access to the briefing room.

A shift in media representation

During her first daily briefing on Tuesday (January 28), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt , the youngest press secretary in history at 27 years old, explained the rationale behind the move.

“Millions of Americans, particularly young people, have shifted away from traditional television and newspapers to consume news through podcasts, blogs, social media, and other independent platforms,” Leavitt said.“It is crucial for our team to share President Trump 's message widely and adapt the White House to the evolving media landscape of 2025.”

The decision to open the briefing room to new media is a response to the changing ways in which Americans engage with news. Leavitt emphasised the importance of reaching younger audiences who increasingly turn to non-traditional sources for information.

New Media seat and application process

In a significant departure from past practices, Leavitt announced that a designated“New Media Seat” would be added to the front row of the briefing room, a position previously reserved for the press secretary's staff. This seat will be open to content creators and journalists who meet the new criteria for press credentials.

“We are inviting independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for White House press credentials through our newly launched website, whitehouse/newmedia,” Leavitt stated.