Arizona Entrepreneurs Award President Donald Trump With A Lifetime Achievement Award

The event was hosted at Trump's prestigious Mar-a-Lago Country Club on New Year's Eve.

This award is the most prestigious emblem of achievement and true quality in the hospitality and luxury services industries worldwide. All its recipients are deemed to be of pinnacle quality and global recognition. Dawson's presentation of the Star Diamond Award is especially notable given his commitment to the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences (AAHS).

This year's Star Diamond Award presentation is particularly significant given it honors the President, a figure whose commitment to serve the community is unmatched. President Trump was honored with the highest level of recognition, the Six Star Diamond Award, in appreciation for his leadership, vision, and dedication to the country.

Some of the past recipients of the Six-Star Diamond award have been notable names like Dave Winfield, Derek Jeter, Javier Castellano, Rita Cosby, Andrea Bocelli, Sharon Stone, Stefano Ricci, Steven Tyler and Tom Brady.

In addition, other notable organizations include Etihad Airlines, Delta Airlines, The Shops at Columbus Circle (NYC), UBS, Porsche Design and TEV. Four Seasons and St. Regis have also been awarded this as well.

For business owners in Arizona, this award presentation is a shining example of what's possible when you combine vision, determination, and community support. Dawson has shown that local businesses can rise to the occasion and make a global impact, offering a blueprint for other Arizona-based businesses to follow.

"This was an incredibly special evening for me and Natalie. Not only did we get to celebrate the new year with President Trump, but we also got to honor and thank him personally for his unwavering commitment to serving the community. We deeply appreciate everything he has done and continues to do. What a great way to ring in the New Year," said Dawson.

Cardone Ventures , which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona is an exceptional example of how local businesses can make a significant mark on a global scale.

Founded with the mission of helping business owners achieve their personal, professional and financial goals through the growth of their businesses. Cardone Ventures has rapidly gained recognition for its leadership in business growth, strategic partnerships, and entrepreneurial guidance. Today, under Dawson's leadership, Cardone Ventures has elevated its impact, not only in Arizona but also across the hospitality industry.

