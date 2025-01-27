Eticaag Appoints Energy Industry Veteran Matthew Ward As President To Lead Immersion BESS Market Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EticaAG names Matthew Ward as President to lead the expansion of its fireproof, immersion-cooled BESS for safer, more reliable storage.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EticaAG, Inc., the U.S. joint venture between AssetGenie, (AGI) and Etica Battery Inc., proudly announces the appointment of Matthew Ward as President. Ward brings extensive leadership experience in energy, clean technology, and microgrid development, positioning him to drive EticaAG's mission to revolutionize the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) industry with its fireproof immersion cooling technology .Ward, an innovative energy executive, has a track record of building and scaling cutting-edge energy solutions. Most recently, he served as Founder & CEO of SolMicroGrid, a Morgan Stanley Portfolio Company, where he pioneered a commercial and industrial microgrid development firm. His leadership led to securing national customers, such as Chick-fil-A, and investment from Morgan Stanley. His expertise spans business development, capital raising, team building, technology integration, and large-scale energy project management.At EticaAG, Ward will lead the company's efforts to bring its fireproof, immersion-cooled BESS technology to market, targeting critical infrastructure, Commercial & Industrial applications, military electrification, utilities, and data centers. EticaAG's proprietary dielectric liquid immersion cooling technology eliminates thermal runaway risks, setting a new safety standard for energy storage solutions.Jaime Hidalgo, Co-Founder of EticaAG, said: "Matt's leadership and experience in microgrid and energy infrastructure development make him the ideal executive to drive EticaAG's expansion in the U.S. market. His ability to forge strategic partnerships and scale innovative energy solutions aligns perfectly with our vision for safer, more reliable energy storage."Matthew Ward expressed enthusiasm about joining EticaAG, stating, "EticaAG is at the forefront of solving one of the biggest challenges in energy storage-safety. The combination of cutting-edge immersion cooling technology and a strong market demand for fireproof BESS makes this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to leading this next phase of growth and delivering industry-leading solutions."As EticaAG scales operations, Ward will oversee commercialization, strategic partnerships, and market penetration to establish Etica's immersion-cooled BESS as the safest and most advanced energy storage solution available.About EticaAG, Inc.EticaAG, Inc. is a joint venture between AssetGenie Inc. (AGI) and Etica Battery, Inc., combining a 20-year legacy of engineering and distribution expertise with cutting-edge immersion cooling technology to deliver the safest and most reliable battery energy storage systems. Headquartered in the U.S, EticaAG is driving innovation in energy storage to support grid modernization, sustainability, and energy independence. For further information about EticaAG, please visit .About Asset Genie, Inc.AssetGenie, Inc. (AGI) is a trusted leader in technology solutions. With over 20 years of experience serving over 10,000 B2B customers, AGI provides various services, including electronic distribution, system repairs, software solutions, and manufacturing. For further information about AssetGenie, please visit .About Etica Battery, Inc.Etica Battery, Inc. is a Taiwan-based professional provider of total solutions on ESS, handheld device batteries and LEV batteries with over twenty years of extensive experience in battery packing. Etica's battery products are utilized in various sectors including the power grid, residential, transportation, healthcare, telecommunications, and industrial production. For more information about Etica Battery, please visit .

