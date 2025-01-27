Acclaimed Artist Kyle Lucks And USPA Shop At The National Polo Center Announce Polo Sunday Art Exhibit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artist Kyle Lucks' painting "On The Attack" (2024) will be featured on a tote bag and available exclusively at the USPA Shop, located at the National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida.

Exhibit Features Tote Bag Collaboration and Polo-Inspired Artwork

- Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product DevelopmentWELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed contemporary artist Kyle Lucks has announced an exciting collaboration with USPA Shop at the National Polo Center to showcase his painting, On The Attack, on a tote bag at the USPA Shop. These bags will be available exclusively at the USPA Shop located at the National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida - a premier destination for polo enthusiasts from around the world. Lucks' art will also be featured at a pop-up event at the USPA Shop at NPC on February 9th, 2025, during the final of the U.S. Open Women's Polo ChampionshipKyle Lucks has built a reputation as one of the highest sought after sports artists in the country, known for capturing professional athletes, historical figures, and cultural icons. His mastery extends to equestrian art, where his horse paintings are lauded for their technical accuracy and dynamic expression. His painting, On The Attack (2024), showcases his mastery in portraying the raw energy, precision, and elegance of polo. The acrylic-on-canvas painting, which measures 48 x 38 inches, was originally completed live at the USPA National Polo Center during a charity gala. The piece was auctioned to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, earning widespread acclaim.“I am thrilled to partner with the USPA Shop at NPC and I am excited for the opportunity to share my work with the polo community,” Lucks said, reflecting on the partnership.“Capturing the intensity and beauty of horses and the sport of polo has become a passion of mine, and I'm honored to see it take on new life through this collaboration.”“The USPA Shop is honored to collaborate with such an acclaimed artist as Kyle Lucks who focuses on the beauty, passion and athleticism of polo, both the players and their equine partners,” said Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development.“We are excited to showcase his equestrian art at the USPA Shop where we can feature the very best local designers and artists like Kyle that can't be found anywhere but here.”Lucks has also partnered with and provided his art to The Historical Society of Palm Beach County, where both the USPA and U.S. Polo Assn. are featured in the current exhibit“Wish You Were Here,” to showcase polo and its importance to Palm Beach County over the years.The painting On The Attack embodies the spirit of the sport - speed, strategy, and power. The painting's splattered paint and dynamic drips mirror the dirt, grass, and divots of the polo field, bringing the game's energy to life through the print on the tote bag.The National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida, is the official home of American polo. Owned by the United States Polo Association (USPA) and sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the USPA. This premier venue hosts world-class tournaments and events throughout the polo season. NPC serves as a hub for players, fans, and enthusiasts, offering a blend of sport, culture, and luxury. The USPA Shop at NPC is the ultimate shopping experience nestled on the NPC property featuring exclusive merchandise and collectibles that celebrate polo's legacy and influence. With this collaboration, art, style and sport unite, celebrating the rich history and cultural significance of polo in Palm Beach County and beyond.About Kyle LucksKyle Lucks is a renowned American artist recognized for his vibrant, large-scale portraits of professional athletes, cultural icons, and historical figures. Lucks' work is celebrated for capturing the raw emotion, energy, and precision of his subjects.Blending his love for sports and visual storytelling, Lucks offers viewers a unique perspective on cultural and personal narratives. His work has been featured in private collections, sports stadiums, and corporate offices worldwide. Recent highlights include his selection as Artist in Residence for The Historical Society of Palm Beach County's Wish You Were Here grand exhibition, his painting A Swan in Palm Beach featured on the cover of the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Palm Beach Guide and a series of twelve original paintings installed at Arizona State University's golf training facility, celebrating the success of ASU's Men's and Women's golf team alumni. For more information, visit Kylelucks.Media Contacts:Stacey KovalskySenior Director, Global Communications...+15617908036

