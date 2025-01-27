Acrisure Arena Achieves Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Enhancing Accessibility For Neurodiverse Guests

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Certification Expands Sensory-Friendly Features and Inclusive Experiences for Neurodiverse Guests and Families

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Committed to accessibility and inclusion for all guests, Acrisure Arena achieves the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification ensures that team members are trained to better understand, serve, and accommodate autistic individuals and their families, creating a more welcoming environment for neurodiverse guests.

“As a Certified Autism CenterTM, we've implemented various programs and tools to make Acrisure Arena a more comfortable and enjoyable space for guests with autism and sensory sensitivities,” says MacKenzie Juday, Director of Guest Experience.“Our goal is to provide exceptional experiences for all guests, and we're excited to take this important step in enhancing accessibility and inclusion within our venue.”

In addition to the training and certification, Acrisure Arena offers several accommodations to enhance the guest experience. They provide sensory kits designed for both sensory-seeking or sensory-sensitive adults and children, including fidget toys, sunglasses, and noise-canceling headphones. The arena also offers“feelings flashcards” featuring words and photos to help express different emotions. These kits cater to a wide range of sensory needs, ensuring guests have a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Additionally, there are quiet areas within the arena, specifically set aside to provide a break from the bright lights and loud noises. These thoughtful measures ensure a more inclusive and enjoyable experience for all guests.

Families attending events at Acrisure Arena have already expressed gratitude for the new sensory-friendly accommodations. For example, one guest shared that their child was able to fully enjoy their first-ever concert thanks to the quiet areas and sensory kits.

The initiative extends to all Acrisure Arena events and includes activities hosted at the Berger Foundation Iceplex, where staff have also undergone training to better serve neurodiverse guests. These efforts highlight the arena's commitment to accessibility across all its programs and events.

Guests attending sporting events like the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic on February 2 and 3 or upcoming concerts such as James Taylor on May 7, Creed on August 7, or Billy Idol on September 12 at Acrisure Arena, or public skating and other events at the Berger Foundation Iceplex, can now enjoy these enhanced accommodations, ensuring an inclusive experience for all.

“We're proud to announce that Acrisure Arena is now a Certified Autism CenterTM,” says Oak View Group's Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and OVG360 Facilities, John Page.“This important designation aligns with our mission to ensure that every guest, regardless of their needs, feels welcomed and supported. By working with IBCCES, we're taking meaningful steps to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities, ensuring that Acrisure Arena is a place for all to enjoy."

“Greater Palm Springs is committed to fostering inclusivity and accessibility for all visitors, and Acrisure Arena's achievement as a Certified Autism CenterTM is a significant milestone in that effort,” said Scott White, President & CEO, Visit Greater Palm Springs.“By creating a more welcoming and supportive environment for neurodiverse guests and their families, Acrisure Arena not only sets a new standard for hospitality in our region but also reinforces our destination's dedication to providing exceptional experiences for everyone. We're proud to support this initiative as part of our broader goal of becoming a Certified Autism DestinationTM .”

“This certification is life-changing for families like ours,” said Lori Enroth, a local parent.“It's incredible to have a space where my child, his friends, and others on the autism spectrum feel

safe, comfortable, and valued while we enjoy events together.”

By completing the CAC process, Acrisure Arena becomes part of a broader initiative led by Visit Greater Palm Springs to attain the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation. This certification ensures that visitors have various trained and certified options for entertainment, recreation, attractions, hospitality, and lodging while in the area.

“We are proud to recognize Acrisure Arena as a Certified Autism CenterTM,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“Their commitment to inclusivity goes beyond the certification process with implementing additional sensory accommodations, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the autism community.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

Sensory kits are available to guests at the Guest Services desk, ensuring easy access for anyone who may benefit from these tools during their visit.



About Acrisure Arena

America's hottest music festival destination finally has the world-class arena it deserves. Opened December 14, 2022, the Acrisure Arena provides the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000+ capacity venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and concerts, the new arena provides top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all of the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility will serve as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Acrisure Arena is a $300+ million project that is being 100% privately funded through outstanding partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken, and Live Nation. Learn more at AcrisureArena and follow Acrisure Arena on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.



About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.



About Visit Greater Palm Springs

Greater Palm Springs is Southern California's most storied resort oasis, with nine cities: Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio and Coachella, each offering its own blend of experiences with natural hot mineral springs, lush palm groves, over 100 golf courses, year-round signature events and more than 300 days of sunshine annually, Greater Palm Springs offers a unique combination of escape, adventure, inspiration, recreation, and relaxation. VisitVisitGreaterPalmSprings for more information.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

