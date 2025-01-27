(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

France is at a crossroads, grappling with a deep and social crisis that has shaken the foundations of Emmanuel Macron's presidency. Public discontent, fueled by economic stagnation, diplomatic blunders, and growing inequality, has manifested in mass protests, strikes, and a sharp decline in trust in the government. The French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) recently revealed that a staggering 79% of citizens disapprove of Macron's performance as President of the Republic, a damning statistic that underscores the erosion of his mandate. Support among pensioners, a key demographic that played a pivotal role in his 2022 re-election, has particularly waned, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with his policies.

Despite these challenges, Macron remained defiant. Back in 2024, on December 3, in response to growing calls for his resignation, he dismissed the notion as "political fiction," stating,“It doesn't make sense... it's frankly not up to scratch to say these things.” Speaking from Saudi Arabia, Macron emphasized his legitimacy as a two-time elected president and vowed to serve out his term until 2027.“I am extremely proud of this and I will honour this trust with all the energy that is mine until the last second to be useful to the country,” he added. Nevertheless, prominent opposition figures and even some voices within Macron's camp argue that resignation might be the only path to resolve the political impasse.

The instability in France has roots in Macron's controversial domestic policies. His ambitious reform agenda, including labour law changes and economic modernization, has faced fierce resistance. The "yellow vest" protests, which erupted in 2018, marked the beginning of years of unrest. These demonstrations, sparked by rising fuel taxes, soon evolved into a broader critique of Macron's presidency, highlighting growing inequality and scepticism toward his economic vision. Corruption scandals and questions about the government's transparency have only exacerbated public anger.

Today, France's streets are alive with demonstrations led by labour collectives, pensioners, and young people, demanding justice, economic reforms, and even new elections. Rising unemployment, mounting public debt, and declining living standards have created a sense of hopelessness among citizens. Political experts warn that Macron's government appears increasingly disconnected from the realities on the ground, failing to present viable solutions to the country's pressing issues.

Adding to Macron's woes are external challenges that have further tarnished France's global standing. The recent diplomatic row with Azerbaijan has amplified criticism of his foreign policy. This influence has even had a strong impact on his retired staff. Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's harsh words against Azerbaijan reflect France's growing frustration. Withdrawn from politics, Attal declared, accusing Baku of interference, destabilization, and inciting violence. He cited Azerbaijan's support for independence movements in France's overseas territories, including Guadeloupe, Martinique, and New Caledonia, as a direct challenge to France's territorial integrity and values.

This diplomatic scandal has exposed France's vulnerabilities. Azerbaijan's backing of decolonization efforts in these regions has not only embarrassed Paris but also highlighted the fragility of its colonial legacy. French officials, already grappling with domestic instability, have struggled to respond effectively. Macron's administration's attempts to dismiss Azerbaijan's actions as "interference in internal affairs" have been met with scepticism, both domestically and internationally. Critics argue that the president's inability to navigate these challenges has further undermined France's credibility on the world stage.

Macron's isolation is evident not only in foreign policy but also in his diminishing influence within the French parliament. The government's failure to secure support for key legislative initiatives has paralyzed decision-making. In 2024 alone, the French cabinet underwent four reshuffles, a clear indication of the instability within Macron's administration. These changes, far from addressing the country's problems, have revealed a lack of strategic direction and leadership.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are capitalizing on Macron's declining popularity. Conservative forces, in particular, have intensified their criticism, accusing him of jeopardizing national interests through misguided domestic and foreign policies. Public sentiment continues to shift toward alternatives, with rallies and protests demanding new elections and a change in political course.

The crisis of confidence in Emmanuel Macron is a symptom of deeper structural issues facing France. Economic stagnation, social unrest, and diplomatic missteps have converged to create a perfect storm. As public dissatisfaction grows, the spectre of political chaos looms large. Macron's defiance, while a testament to his resilience, may not be enough to weather the storm. With his approval ratings plummeting and trust in his leadership eroding, France risks becoming engulfed in a prolonged period of instability. What remains clear is that France, under Macron's leadership, risks sliding further into political and social chaos, with consequences that could reverberate far beyond its borders.

Photo Source: Telegraph