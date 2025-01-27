(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
France is at a crossroads, grappling with a deep Political and
social crisis that has shaken the foundations of Emmanuel Macron's
presidency. Public discontent, fueled by economic stagnation,
diplomatic blunders, and growing inequality, has manifested in mass
protests, strikes, and a sharp decline in trust in the government.
The French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) recently revealed
that a staggering 79% of citizens disapprove of
Macron's performance as President of the Republic, a damning
statistic that underscores the erosion of his mandate. Support
among pensioners, a key demographic that played a pivotal role in
his 2022 re-election, has particularly waned, reflecting widespread
dissatisfaction with his policies.
Despite these challenges, Macron remained defiant. Back in 2024,
on December 3, in response to growing calls for his resignation, he
dismissed the notion as "political fiction," stating,“It doesn't
make sense... it's frankly not up to scratch to say these things.”
Speaking from Saudi Arabia, Macron emphasized his legitimacy as a
two-time elected president and vowed to serve out his term until
2027.“I am extremely proud of this and I will honour this trust
with all the energy that is mine until the last second to be useful
to the country,” he added. Nevertheless, prominent opposition
figures and even some voices within Macron's camp argue that
resignation might be the only path to resolve the political
impasse.
The instability in France has roots in Macron's controversial
domestic policies. His ambitious reform agenda, including labour
law changes and economic modernization, has faced fierce
resistance. The "yellow vest" protests, which erupted in 2018,
marked the beginning of years of unrest. These demonstrations,
sparked by rising fuel taxes, soon evolved into a broader critique
of Macron's presidency, highlighting growing inequality and
scepticism toward his economic vision. Corruption scandals and
questions about the government's transparency have only exacerbated
public anger.
Today, France's streets are alive with demonstrations led by
labour collectives, pensioners, and young people, demanding
justice, economic reforms, and even new elections. Rising
unemployment, mounting public debt, and declining living standards
have created a sense of hopelessness among citizens. Political
experts warn that Macron's government appears increasingly
disconnected from the realities on the ground, failing to present
viable solutions to the country's pressing issues.
Adding to Macron's woes are external challenges that have
further tarnished France's global standing. The recent diplomatic
row with Azerbaijan has amplified criticism of his foreign policy.
This influence has even had a strong impact on his retired staff.
Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's harsh words against
Azerbaijan reflect France's growing frustration. Withdrawn from
politics, Attal declared, accusing Baku of interference,
destabilization, and inciting violence. He cited Azerbaijan's
support for independence movements in France's overseas
territories, including Guadeloupe, Martinique, and New Caledonia,
as a direct challenge to France's territorial integrity and
values.
This diplomatic scandal has exposed France's vulnerabilities.
Azerbaijan's backing of decolonization efforts in these regions has
not only embarrassed Paris but also highlighted the fragility of
its colonial legacy. French officials, already grappling with
domestic instability, have struggled to respond effectively.
Macron's administration's attempts to dismiss Azerbaijan's actions
as "interference in internal affairs" have been met with
scepticism, both domestically and internationally. Critics argue
that the president's inability to navigate these challenges has
further undermined France's credibility on the world stage.
Macron's isolation is evident not only in foreign policy but
also in his diminishing influence within the French parliament. The
government's failure to secure support for key legislative
initiatives has paralyzed decision-making. In 2024 alone, the
French cabinet underwent four reshuffles, a clear indication of the
instability within Macron's administration. These changes, far from
addressing the country's problems, have revealed a lack of
strategic direction and leadership.
Meanwhile, opposition parties are capitalizing on Macron's
declining popularity. Conservative forces, in particular, have
intensified their criticism, accusing him of jeopardizing national
interests through misguided domestic and foreign policies. Public
sentiment continues to shift toward alternatives, with rallies and
protests demanding new elections and a change in political
course.
The crisis of confidence in Emmanuel Macron is a symptom of
deeper structural issues facing France. Economic stagnation, social
unrest, and diplomatic missteps have converged to create a perfect
storm. As public dissatisfaction grows, the spectre of political
chaos looms large. Macron's defiance, while a testament to his
resilience, may not be enough to weather the storm. With his
approval ratings plummeting and trust in his leadership eroding,
France risks becoming engulfed in a prolonged period of
instability. What remains clear is that France, under Macron's
leadership, risks sliding further into political and social chaos,
with consequences that could reverberate far beyond its
borders.
Photo Source: Telegraph
