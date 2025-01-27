Crypto Market Weighed Down By Risk Aversion Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision And U.S. GDP Reports

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from George Pavel General Manager at Naga Middle East.

Bitcoin fell below the USD 100,000 mark after failing to break resistance around the USD 109,000-109,500 level as risk-aversion increased following a new Chinese AI model reveal. This, coupled with steady losses in altcoins, particularly DOGE, XRP, ADA, and SOL, puts pressure on the broader market, contributing to over USD 600 million in liquidations. Despite this downturn, institutional continues to rise, with ETFs seeing strong inflows, especially following Trump's inauguration.

This institutional interest offers support, suggesting confidence in Bitcoin's long-term potential despite short-term volatility. Moreover, MicroStrategy's ongoing Bitcoin accumulation provides support to the cryptocurrency's long-term value.

As the week begins, the market remains bearish, with volatility likely to persist due to the upcoming Fed rate decision and the release of U.S. GDP reports, which could weigh on both Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. Ethereum (ETH), though also affected by the near-term negative sentiment, continues to see growing institutional interest. Ethereum ETFs have received over USD 5 billion in inflows since November, driven by the network's scalability and its expanding role in decentralized finance and real-world asset tokenization.

