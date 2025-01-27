Investornewsbreaks Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Introduces AI-Powered Operator To Revolutionize Auto Recycling

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Greenwave Solutions (NASDAQ: GWAV) as launched an advanced AI-powered operator within its Scrap App subsidiary, aiming to transform the $32 billion U.S. auto recycling market. The AI Operator autonomously provides real-time quotes for junk cars, schedules vehicle pickups, and handles customer inquiries, enhancing scalability, reducing costs, and improving user experience. Scrap App is active in markets such as Hampton Roads, Richmond, and Cleveland, with plans to expand into the top 25 U.S. markets by the end of 2025. CEO Danny Meeks emphasized the technology's potential to redefine the industry and accelerate growth.

To view the full press release, visit

About Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. (“Empire”), is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN