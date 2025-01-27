Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specialized Plumbing Flange (SBT-1948)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumbing contractor and I wanted to create a specialized plumbing flange to offset any urinal sewer stub-out," said an inventor, from Indio, Calif., "so I invented the URINAL OFFSET FLANGE. My design would accommodate mistakes in stub-out locations, and it would provide proper access for new urinal installations under special conditions, where a standard, fixed flange would not work."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized plumbing flange used to offset any urinal sewer building stub-out. In doing so, it eliminates excessive repairs/demolition efforts associated with existing substrate and finished wall materials. It also ensures compliance with ADA building code specifications/regulations. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for plumbers, building construction contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1948, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

