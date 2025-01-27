(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 103.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Brazil, and UAE Key companies profiled Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., ECCO USA Inc., FILA Holdings Corp., Geox S.p.A, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VALENTINO Spa, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Market Driver

The footwear market is thriving with trends such as athletic footwear and athletic shoes leading the charge. Comfort is key, with a focus on cushioning and flexibility for running, walking, and gymming. Protection and traction are essential for outdoor activities like basketball, volleyball, cricket, hockey, and golf. Brands prioritize torsional stability and superior cushioning for professional players. Fashion footwear also remains popular, with sneakers, flats, heels, mules, sandals, and boots catering to various occasions and consumer inclination. Sustainable footwear is gaining ground, with eco-friendly sneakers and non-biodegradable material reduction efforts. E-commerce, advertising, and material supply are crucial factors, along with labor costs and environmental protection. Land resources and water usage are under scrutiny, leading to a shift towards sustainable types like recycled plastics and plant-based materials. Brands are focusing on reducing labor costs and ensuring ethical labor practices. The market includes sales in various niches, from athletic to fashionable sports shoes, catering to diverse consumer preferences and activities like cycling, hiking, and more.

The footwear market is witnessing an increasing trend towards customization in the premium segment. Customization options include the application of metals like gold and silver, as well as precious stones such as diamonds. In the last five years, this trend has gained popularity in developed regions like the Americas and Europe. Emerging economies, including China and India, are also experiencing a growing demand for personalized premium goods, including footwear. Vendors in this segment offer a range of customization options, from design and color to embroidery and adding names, to cater to the unique preferences of consumers. This aesthetic appeal is driving the growth of the premium footwear market.

Market Challenges



The footwear market encompasses various categories, including athletic footwear and fashion footwear. Athletic footwear, which includes athletic shoes for activities like running, walking, gymming, basketball, volleyball, cricket, hockey, golf, and outdoor activities on roads, trails, and different ground types, faces challenges such as labor costs, material supply, and environmental protection. Flexibility, traction, comfort, and protection are essential features. Brands prioritize superior cushioning, torsional stability, and lightweight designs for professional players. Fashion footwear, comprising flats, heels, mules, sandals, sneakers, and boots, caters to diverse consumer inclinations. E-commerce, advertising, and sustainability are key trends. However, challenges include non-biodegradable materials, water usage, and plastics. Sustainable footwear, including eco-friendly sneakers, is gaining popularity as consumers and multinational corporations focus on environmental protection. Designers play a crucial role in creating fashionable sports shoes and non-athletic footwear. Consumers seek comfortable, flexible, and protective footwear for various occasions and niches. Overall, the footwear market requires a balance between performance, style, and sustainability. International footwear brands, including Prada, Tapestry, and D & G, have production facilities or Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Asian countries like China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam due to their low manufacturing costs. However, labor costs in these countries have significantly increased over the last decade, leading to higher production expenses. Economic instability in some of these countries has further added to the production cost. Consequently, these rising production costs decrease the profit margins for footwear manufacturers.

Segment Overview

This footwear market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Non-athletic footwear 1.2 Athletic footwear



2.1 Men

2.2 Women 2.3 Children



3.1 Offline 3.2 Online



4.1 APAC

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 South America 4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Non-athletic footwear- The non-athletic footwear segment is the largest product category in the global footwear market, accounting for significant revenue share. This segment encompasses casual, fashion, and formal/work footwear. Key growth drivers include rising consumer fashion consciousness, increasing popularity of trendy shoes in men and children's segments, and the growing demand for private-label brands due to affordable, high-quality offerings. The premium non-athletic footwear market is also expanding rapidly due to increasing disposable income and consumer spending power. Major players in this segment include LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Hermes, Kering SA, PRADA Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., and Tapestry Inc. The non-athletic footwear market faced a significant downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many consumers working from home and schools and colleges closed. However, the demand for footwear is expected to rebound as manufacturing facilities reopen and people gradually return to work and resume normal activities. The kids and teenager segments are also expected to recover as schools and colleges reopen and vaccines become more widely available. Overall, the non-athletic footwear market is poised for growth, driven by consumer preferences for comfort and style.

Research Analysis

The footwear market encompasses a wide range of products, including athletic shoes for gymming and playing sports, boots for outdoor activities, and fashion footwear. Comfort is a key consideration, with cushioning and torsional stability providing support and shock absorption. Designers continue to push boundaries with innovative designs, such as eco-friendly sneakers made from sustainable materials. However, concerns over plastics usage, water usage, and non-biodegradable materials have led to a growing demand for more sustainable footwear options. Protection is also important, with boots offering superior traction and protection for harsh environments. Sales markets vary from sports retailers to department stores and online platforms. Labor costs, material supply, and environmental protection are important factors influencing the footwear industry. Sandals and sneakers remain popular choices for casual wear, while the V-10 sneaker series continues to be a top seller. Overall, the footwear market is dynamic and diverse, catering to various consumer needs and preferences.

Market Research Overview

The footwear market encompasses a wide range of products, including athletic footwear and fashion footwear. Athletic footwear, also known as athletic shoes, are designed for comfort, flexibility, and protection during various physical activities such as running, walking, gymming, playing sports like basketball, volleyball, cricket, hockey, golf, and outdoor activities on roads, trails, and different terrain types like wet ground, soft ground, and rough ground. The focus on superior cushioning, traction, and torsional stability ensures optimal performance and protection. Fashion footwear, on the other hand, prioritizes style and aesthetics. This category includes flats, heels, mules, sandals, sneakers, and boots, suitable for various occasions and consumer inclinations. Designers continue to innovate, creating eco-friendly sneakers and sustainable footwear types made from non-biodegradable materials to minimize environmental impact. The footwear market faces challenges such as labor costs, land resources, and material supply, which can impact production and sales. Brands are addressing these issues by implementing sustainable practices, reducing water usage, and minimizing plastics usage. E-commerce platforms and advertising are essential for reaching consumers and expanding sales markets. Overall, the footwear industry offers diverse products catering to various needs and preferences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Non-athletic Footwear

Athletic Footwear

End-user



Men



Women

Children

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

