Marketeam.Ai Raises $3 Million In Seed Funding To Accelerate Transition To AI-Native Autonomous Agents In The Workplace

MarkeTeam's AI agents are trained for multi-human / multi-agent collaboration and on real marketing operations & campaign data, enabling them to integrate seamlessly into organizational platforms and collaborate naturally with human teams. Unlike traditional AI tools that assist with isolated tasks as "co-pilots", each of MarkeTeam's agents functions as full-fledged team member, capable of undertaking comprehensive marketing "work units" spanning research & ideation, planning, creation, publishing & optimization in a collaborative manner. This AI-native approach allows organizations to redirect budgets from operational costs to growth initiatives & working media, improving overall performance and ROI.

Ocean Azul Partners led the funding round with participation from marketing and advertising industry veterans including Clive Sirkin (former CMO of Kellogg's and Kimberly-Clark), Dion Joannou (former CEO of Accedian), Mitch Mayers (Founder and Partner at Zipatoni, later acquired by IPG), Tony Weisman (former CMO of Dunkin' Brands) and additional industry leaders. To date, the company has raised $5 million.

"MarkeTeam represents a fundamental shift in how we imagine the future of work," said Alex Tellez, Managing Director at Ocean Azul Partners. "MarkeTeam leverages decades of marketing experience to train, validate, and deploy one of the most innovative solutions we've seen in this space. MarkeTeam is creating a new paradigm where AI agents and human talent collaborate smoothly, driving efficiency and innovation across the entire business function."

As companies increase their marketing KPIs and goals, budgets are under pressure. A recent Gartner survey reveals that the average marketing budgets have fallen by 15% over the past year, forcing CMOs and marketing leaders to 'do more with less'.

"Marketing teams are under constant pressure to deliver exceptional results despite shrinking budgets and resources," said Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO. "At MarkeTeam, we're challenging the status quo by introducing AI agents that are not 'tools' but true 'team members'. We are building the technology that will enable you to move from using Generative AI on a "fractional task" basis to having the ability to export entire "work units" to virtual employees. With the support of Ocean Azul, our visionary investors, and our incredible team, we're redefining the future of marketing and the workplace itself."

These AI team members operate autonomously across the entire marketing spectrum. They learn brand voice and strategy, track market dynamics, conduct independent research, proactively plan, execute in real-time, and continuously optimize performance. This collaboration transforms teams' operations, delivering measurable results while significantly cutting costs.

The funding will accelerate MarkeTeam's expansion in the U.S. market while driving the development of new AI models, marketing agents and capabilities across multiple channels.

"Unlike most LLMs trained with standard instructional tuning, our models are designed for collaboration and optimized for marketing-specific metrics," said Sahar Millis, Co-Founder & CTO of MarkeTeam. "This enables us to build Agents as Virtual Workers, already designed for the next evolutionary step in the workspace - hybrid teams."

MarkeTeam is transforming the marketing industry with its proprietary autonomous AI agents and models for marketing. MarkeTeam empowers businesses to exceed their KPIs without increasing budgets or headcount. The company's AI-native approach allows organizations to allocate more of their budget towards substantial growth initiatives rather than operational overhead, effectively addressing the common challenge of achieving growing objectives with limited resources.

