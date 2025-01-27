JPA Health Launches Investor Relations Practice, Expanding Suite Of Services Across Life Sciences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JPA Health, an award-winning innovation agency, is proud to announce the launch of its Investor Relations (IR) practice, offering pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device clients the ability to build stronger connections with IR audiences. Supported by the agency's expertise in data analytics and innovative approaches, this strategic extension of JPA's services underscores the agency's commitment to offering comprehensive, client-focused solutions, including public relations, marketing, patient advocacy, and medical communications.

The agency has selected Sarah McCabe to lead the IR practice, reporting to Colleen Carter, Head of Life Sciences. McCabe has served as a strategic partner to private and public life sciences companies across all stages of development, from preclinical to commercial.

"Our model of synced-up specialists enables us to create bespoke teams to align with each client's unique challenges," said Carrie Jones, CEO. "Investor Relations was a missing piece of the puzzle for our Life Sciences offerings, and we are delighted to now provide this capability to support our clients' success."

Sarah is a seasoned executive and team leader with more than 20 years of experience. During her tenure with Stern Investor Relations, Sarah delivered tailored IR communications strategies and capital markets advice, amassing a wealth of knowledge that will be instrumental in shaping JPA's new practice.

"I'm honored to join JPA Health, where our cutting-edge data analytics and AI platforms provide insights to shape IR programs and support decision-making that drives value for our clients," said Sarah McCabe, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. "JPA's unique ability to combine industry expertise with innovative technology empowers us to deliver strategies that resonate deeply with the biopharma community and beyond."

JPA continues to lead innovation in the Life Sciences sector, bolstered by its recent acquisitions of True North Solutions, a data analytics company; BioCentric, a medical communications agency; and akt health, based in London.

"Our strategic acquisitions enhance our ability to deliver world-class creative marketing, patient advocacy, and corporate communications services on a global scale," said Colleen Carter. "The launch of our Investor Relations practice further enables JPA to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients within Life Sciences and Health Tech & Services."

JPA Health is an award-winning independent, full-service agency established in 2007. With offices across the US and the UK, the agency brings together flexible solutions in public relations, commercial marketing, patient advocacy, and medical communications across Life Sciences, Health Tech & Services, Federal Government, and Public Health. Leveraging tailored AI solutions, JPA crafts seamless, 360-degree strategies to engage healthcare stakeholders effectively. As a women-owned, independent agency, we are passionate about helping people live healthier lives and dedicated to pushing the boundaries of healthcare communications. Discover more at .

