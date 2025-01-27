Mandiri U20 Challenge Series: Jordan Outclass India 0-5 To Hand Second Straight Loss

(MENAFN- IANS) Sidoarjo (Indonesia), Jan 27 (IANS) India U20 men's team lost 0-5 to Jordan in the second match of the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series at the Gelora Delta in Sidoarjo on Monday.

It was the Blue Colts' second loss on the trot after going down 1-6 to Syria in the opening match last Friday. After beating Indonesia 1-0, Jordan have now racked up two wins in two. India will take on Indonesia in their third and final match on Thursday.

The four-nation friendly was expected to be an uphill task for India, who are participating with under 17 and 18 players, while their opponents are using the games to prepare for the AFC U20 Asian Cup.

Up against faster and physically stronger Jordanians, India, in fact, made a promising start by keeping it goalless until the 45th minute.

Head coach Biby Thomas tweaked the defence and started with a five-man backline in a 5-4-1 formation. However, it suffered an early blow when right-back Yaipharemba Chingakham picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Jodric Abranches, which meant Mukul Panwar had to shift to the right.

But the new look backline put on a courageous display for the majority of the first half, organising themselves compactly and blocking pathways through the middle. In fact in attack as well, India looked more fluid than in the last game. The Blue Colts' first chance in the 11th minute saw Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh getting on the end of a Ngamgouhou Mate free-kick before flicking it for Abranches at the far post. The defender threw his body at the cross but the ball just evaded him by inches.

Two minutes later, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom tested Jordan goalkeeper Abdullah Al Shogran from distance after cutting inside from the left and shooting low. Jordan also had their share of attempts but neither landed on target. Forwards Ibrahim Sabra and Odeh Fakhoury flashed a couple of grounded efforts wide of Karan Makkar's goal.

India striker Bharat Lairenjam and midfielder Ngamgouhou Mate launched two long-range strikes. While the former's went off target, the latter's landed in Al Shogran's gloves.

After leaving Jordan frustrated for 45 minutes, it had to take something special to beat the Indian defence. And it arrived via Fakhoury in the first minute of added time, who found the top corner with a solid strike from 25 yards. In the very next minute, he scored the second with a low shot past Makkar.

Early in the second half, Fakhoury turned provider as he released with a defence-splitting pass. The forward slotted it through the Indian custodian's legs to make it 3-0.

Mohammad Taha's corner created the fourth goal in the 69th minute. First, Sabra's header came off the post before Ezz Aldin Abualsood headed the rebound only for Manbhakupar Malngiang to clear it off the line. However, Jordan scored at the third time of asking, with Yousef Al Maqableh finally heading the clearance into the net.

Substitute Omar Ghona Joq wrapped up the scoring in the 90th minute with a well-placed strike from the top of the 18-yard box.