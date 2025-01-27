EU Council Of Ministers Supports Extension Of Russia Sanctions - Kallas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The foreign ministers of the EU member states, who met today in Brussels in the format of the EU Council, agreed to extend sanctions against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated on X by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

"Europe delivers: EU Foreign Ministers just agreed to extend again the sanctions on Russia. This will continue to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance its war. Russia needs to pay for the damage they are causing," Kallas wrote.

As reported earlier, a meeting is taking place in Brussels today in the format of the EU Council of Ministers on Foreign Affairs, where the key issues on the agenda include the developments in Ukraine, EU relations with the new U.S. administration, as well as the situation in the Middle East.