Reconstruction Work Launches In Zangilan's Jahangirbeyli Village
Date
1/27/2025 7:07:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Reconstruction work is progressing rapidly in the liberated
cities and regions of Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports.
As part of these efforts, internal communication works
(including the construction of auxiliary facilities) are being
launched in the village of Jahangirbeyli in the Zangilan
region.
The Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service for the
Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions has already completed
preparatory work in this regard.
Internal communication works (including the construction of
auxiliary facilities) in the village will be carried out as part of
the settlement reconstruction project.
The project has been entrusted to "Az Technocon Group" Limited
Liability Company (LLC), and a contract has been signed for its
implementation.
Under the terms of the contract, 2 million manats were paid to
the company.
It is also worth noting that gas, water, electricity, as well as
road, sidewalk, and landscaping works were recently initiated in
the village settlement.
