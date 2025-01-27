Reconstruction Work Launches In Zangilan's Jahangirbeyli Village

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Reconstruction work is progressing rapidly in the liberated cities and regions of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

As part of these efforts, internal communication works (including the of auxiliary facilities) are being launched in the village of Jahangirbeyli in the Zangilan region.

The Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service for the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions has already completed preparatory work in this regard.

Internal communication works (including the construction of auxiliary facilities) in the village will be carried out as part of the settlement reconstruction project.

The project has been entrusted to "Az Technocon Group" Limited Liability Company (LLC), and a contract has been signed for its implementation.

Under the terms of the contract, 2 million manats were paid to the company.

It is also worth noting that gas, water, electricity, as well as road, sidewalk, and landscaping works were recently initiated in the village settlement.