Restless BJP Ally In Kerala BDJS Explores New Political Options

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (IANS) Days after the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the second-largest ally of the BJP-led National Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, passed a in Kottayam to explore alternative partnerships, the party leadership has called for a crucial state committee meeting on February 1 to address the issue.

The BDJS, founded in December 2015 with the backing of Vellapally Natesan, the general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam -- a powerful social organisation representing Kerala's Hindu Ezhava community -- is led by Natesan's son, Tushar Vellapally.

At the Kottayam meeting, chaired by Tushar, the party voiced frustration over its alliance with the BJP, citing a lack of tangible gains. The resolution suggested that for BDJS to remain relevant in Kerala politics, it may need to consider aligning with either the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) or the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Kerala's population of over 3.3 crore includes more than 50 per cent Hindus, with the Ezhava and Nair communities forming the majority. Historically, Ezhavas have been strong supporters of the CPI(M), but the 2024 Lok Sabha elections marked a significant shift, with many Ezhavas in central Kerala voting against the Left, benefiting both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led UDF.

Tushar contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Kottayam as the NDA candidate but finished a distant third, while the Congress candidate won convincingly.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, in power since 2016, is battling mounting allegations and an anti-incumbency wave. Sources suggest the CPI(M) has approached Natesan, expressing a willingness to bring BDJS into their fold. The upcoming local body polls may serve as a trial run for such a collaboration.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF, eager to end its prolonged opposition status, is also reportedly open to welcoming BDJS as a full-fledged ally to strengthen its chances in the 2026 assembly elections.

With the BDJS signaling its discontent, all eyes are on the BJP's national leadership. Speculation has long swirled about Tushar being offered a Union ministerial berth to solidify BDJS' ties with the NDA. However, with years passing and no such appointment materialising, the BJP faces mounting pressure to act, particularly with local body elections on the horizon.

The upcoming state committee meeting of the BDJS is expected to be crucial in determining the party's future political trajectory.