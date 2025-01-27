Media reports Oscars chiefs deciding on fate of ceremony in burnt LA

(MENAFN) The 97th ceremony will still take place on March 2, despite the severe wildfires currently ravaging Los Angeles, reports Reporter. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang confirmed the rescheduled Oscar nominations would be announced on January 23, after being postponed from January 17 and 19.



Southern California's wildfires have caused widespread destruction, claiming at least 25 lives, burning over 40,000 acres, and destroying more than 12,000 buildings. While rumors circulated about the potential cancellation of the Oscars, fueled by fake images of burning landmarks and reports from The Sun claiming a special committee was monitoring the situation, Academy officials have reassured the public that the event will go ahead as planned.



Despite some board members losing their homes in the fires, Academy officials clarified that the 55-person board of governors, not individual celebrities, will decide any further changes, and the ceremony will proceed as scheduled. Additionally, the Academy canceled the Oscars Nominees Luncheon and postponed the Scientific and Technical Awards in response to the crisis.

