Bumrah Named ICC Men's Test Cricketer Of The Year
Date
1/27/2025 6:16:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dubai- Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday named ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year for excelling in both home and away conditions and amassing an astonishing 71 wickets in 13 matches.
Returning to the longest format in late 2023 after recovering from a back injury, the 31-year-old averaged a“ridiculous” 14.92 through the year while also setting multiple records.
“Bumrah was the standout bowler in the world in 2024, excelling in both home and away conditions and proving a key contributor in keeping India in contention in the ICC World Test Championship standings,” the ICC stated in a press release.
The right-arm quick was instrumental in India's series wins against England and Bangladesh at home, and he also rose to the occasion in away conditions in South Africa and Australia.
