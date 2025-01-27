Real Estate Fractional Ownership Made Easy: Propbase Goes Live On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hey XTers! We're thrilled to announce that Propbase (PROPS) is now part of the XT.COM family. This innovative DeFi project is here to revolutionize the way we think about real estate investments by combining blockchain with real-world applications. The PROPS/USDT trading pair is launching in the Innovation Zone (DeFi) , and we can't wait for you to explore the opportunities Propbase brings to the table.







What's Propbase All About?

Propbase is shaking up the real estate world by making it more accessible and transparent. It's a decentralized platform that allows users to tokenize real estate assets, opening the door to fractionalized ownership.

Whether you're looking to invest in a fraction of a property or explore the benefits of DeFi tools tailored specifically for real estate, Propbase makes it possible. With PROPS , the platform's token, users can buy, sell, and manage assets while enjoying seamless and secure transactions.

Why Propbase Stands Out

Propbase is bringing something new to the table. Here's why it's catching our attention:



Fractional Ownership Made Simple : Propbase lets you invest in smaller fractions of real estate, making it easier than ever to diversify your portfolio.

Accessible for Everyone : No matter where you are in the world, Propbase ensures you can participate in global real estate opportunities.

DeFi for Real Estate : From staking to lending, Propbase integrates powerful DeFi tools to enhance your investment experience.

Top-Level Security : With a Certik audit placing it in the top 10%, Propbase provides a safe and transparent environment for users. Developer-Friendly Features : Open-source code and a public GitHub repo make it easy for developers to contribute and innovate.



Propbase takes the complexity out of real estate investment while delivering the benefits of blockchain's security and efficiency.

Why Users Will Love PROPS

The listing of PROPS on opens the door to the exciting world of decentralized real estate. It offers our community a chance to engage with a project that leverages blockchain to transform property investment and management. Whether you're an investor seeking new opportunities in tokenized real estate or a developer ready to explore innovative applications, Propbase provides the tools and platform to make it happen.

At we're committed to supporting projects that bring meaningful real-world solutions through blockchain technology. Propbase aligns perfectly with this vision by making real estate investments more accessible, secure, and efficient for users everywhere.

Explore the World of Propbase

Want to learn more about how Propbase is transforming real estate? Check out these resources:



Website :

Whitepaper : white-paper

GitHub Repository : Certik Audit :

Connecting You to Innovation

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Start Trading PROPS/USDT Today!

Get ready to explore the future of real estate with PROPS/USDT in the Innovation Zone (DeFi) . Invest, diversify, and experience how Propbase is making decentralized real estate a reality.

Website : Follow Us : @XTexchange | XT Telegra

Risk Reminder : Cryptocurrency trading involves risks. Please trade responsibly and conduct thorough research.

XT Exchange



Bella

...

Propbase

...



Disclaimer: This content is provided by“XT Exchange”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at