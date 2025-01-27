Russian Troops Shelled Nikopol With Artillery: 5 Injured, Damaged Enterprise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled Nikopol, Dnipro region, with artillery, injuring 5 people.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian has been terrorizing Nikopol since the morning. Five men were in the shelling there. They are between 30 and 39 years old. All are hospitalized,” the statement said.

In, drone attack partially destroyed roof, technical floor of 9-story building

A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers. The industrial enterprise was damaged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 25, two people were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Nikopol.