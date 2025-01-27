Sheikh Joaan Honours Graduates Of Sports And Olympic Institutions Management Diploma

President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Chairman of the Qatar Olympic Academy H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani honoured graduates of the 14th batch (2024) of the Advanced Diploma Program in Sports and Olympic Institutions Management during a ceremony held at the QOC headquarters yesterday. This year's graduating class included 23 students from Qatar and beyond, representing diverse professional and sports sectors.

