Crypto Market Down 6.5% Amid Concerns Over US AI
Date
1/27/2025 4:07:47 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The Cryptocurrency market sometimes exhibits higher volatility compared to the nasdaq index. On Monday, the cryptocurrency market decreased by 6.5% to reach $3.38 trillion, while the Nasdaq100 was down 2.5%. This was due to the emergence of the startup DeepSleek with its free AI. These concerns were heightened with the anticipation of this week's Fed meeting and profit-taking following crypto-related orders from President Trump.
