Crypto Market Down 6.5% Amid Concerns Over US AI

Ethereum has also been affected by the sell-off, falling to $3000 - the area of lows since November, and temporarily touching the 200-day moving average on Monday. A fall below this level would signal a potential trend change to bearish.

According to SoSoValue, inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs in the US totalled $1.76 billion last week, compared to $1.96 billion a week earlier, bringing total inflows into these products to $39.94 billion.

Inflows into spot Ethereum-ETFs in the US totalled $139.3 million last week after $212 million a week earlier. Cumulative net inflows since the ETF's launch in July rose to $2.80 billion.

Since Trump's election, large investors have been backing Bitcoin, CryptoQuant noted. The Bitcoin holdings of large participants rose from 16.2 million BTC to 16.4 million BTC, while small participants reduced their holdings from 1.75 million BTC to 1.69 million BTC. Experienced investors avoided selling despite the high volatility.

The US SEC has cancelled the SAB 121 rule, which effectively banned banks from holding cryptocurrencies. This was Commissioner Hester Pearce's first initiative since her appointment as head of the regulator's Digital Asset Task Force.

The Nasdaq exchange has applied on behalf of BlackRock to change the structure of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) to allow in-kind redemptions. This will enable investors to withdraw their funds in bitcoin, increasing the attractiveness of this ETF, Bloomberg notes.

Pierre Rochard, vice president of research at Riot Platforms, said Ripple is a significant obstacle to creating a strategic cryptocurrency reserve in the United States. He believes the fintech company is interested in promoting CBDCs designed to run on its infrastructure.

The ecosystem developers reported that 36.2 million cryptocurrency wallets were created on the TON network in 2024 - 55 times more than the previous year. The total number of Toncoin holders exceeded 100 million.

The FxPro Analyst Team