Amir's Oman Visit Tuesday To Bolster The Robust Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Tuesday reflects the strength of the historical and exceptional strategic ties between the two countries, Qatar's ambassador to Oman Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad al-Thani Monday said.

He told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatari-Omani relations are characterized by stability, consistency, and prosperity, rooted in deep fraternal, historical and geographic ties, in addition to continuous support and care from His Highness the Amir and his brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

He said the visit would help diversify and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Oman's Ambassador to Qatar Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan al- Busaidi stressed that the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Sultanate of Oman reflects the depth of relations between Qatar and Oman, which is a distinctive and successful model of strong and sustainable fraternal ties based on the foundations of cooperation and mutual respect.

In exclusive remarks to QNA, he said that the two countries have sought for decades to strengthen their relations in political, economic, and cultural fields. The relations have also been characterised by transparency and commitment to regional peace, making them a model to be emulated in the Gulf region, he added.

Ambassador al-Busaidi noted the multiple and comprehensive areas of cooperation between Qatar and Oman, including vital sectors like economy and trade, and said both countries seek to increase the trade exchange between them by opening new markets and expanding the scope of mutual investments, cooperation in the fields of energy, including renewable energy, joint infrastructure projects, especially in the fields of transportation and ports, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in the tourism sector, in addition to cooperation in education, scientific research, and sports, and enhancing the exchange of expertise between educational, cultural and sports institutions.

Qatar and the sisterly Sultanate of Oman are linked by deep-rooted historical, fraternal and strategic relations, strengthened by the bonds of language, history, and common interests based on cooperation, coordination, and mutual respect. These relations are witnessing continuous development in various sectors thanks to the interest and patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

Qatari-Omani relations are well established since time immemorial, as the two brotherly peoples and the various official bodies in the two countries are keen to document, strengthen, and advance them to broad and fruitful horizons in all fields to represent a model for relations between brothers.

In the context of the common keenness to develop relations between Doha and Muscat, the state visit of His Highness the Amir to Oman on Tuesday comes at the kind invitation of his brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During the visit, discussions will address ways to enhance the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

The discussions that will be held during His Highness the Amir's state visit to the Sultanate, and the agreements and memoranda of understanding that will be signed within its framework are expected to contribute to advancing bilateral relations, taking them to promising horizons and advanced stages of prosperity, coordination, and economic integration in a way that achieves the aspirations of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

