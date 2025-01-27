PM Modi To Inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha Conclave Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Tuesday the two-day Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave-2025, the flagship Global Summit hosted by the Odisha government.

The conclave will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar from 28th to 29th January. PM Modi will arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport in the morning to attend the mega investors meet.

He will be accorded a grand welcome by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders at the airport. Later, the Prime Minister will head to the event venue at Janata Maidan to inaugurate the conclave.

The Utkarsh Odisha conclave aims to position Odisha as the anchor of Purvodaya Vision, a leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Make in Odisha Exhibition, highlighting the state's achievements in developing a vibrant industrial ecosystem. It will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as a preferred investment destination.

The conclave will host CEOs and Leaders' Roundtables, Sectoral Sessions, B2B meetings, and Policy Discussions, ensuring targeted engagement with investors across the globe. More than 7,500 investors from India and abroad are going to attend the Utkarsh Odisha conclave.

The conclave will focus on five key sectors: IT, renewable energy, textiles, chemicals, and food processing.

Twelve countries, including Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, Poland, and Cuba, have been invited as 'Countries of Focus' to participate in the conclave.

The Odisha government aims to secure investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore to turn Odisha into a global industrial hub. As many as 100 Memorandum of Understandings are expected to be signed during the mega event.

Speaking to media persons, state Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain had earlier stated that the government's focus would also be on ensuring project implementation rather than just signing MoUs. The conclave will bolster the state government's efforts to achieve the target of Samrudh Odisha by 2036 and Viksit Bharat by 2047.