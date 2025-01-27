Amir's Visit To Oman Reflects Depth Of Ties: Envoys

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's ambassador in Muscat HE Mubarak bin Fahad al-Thani has said that the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Oman reflects the historical and exceptional ties between the two countries, adding that they are one of the strongest strategic relations in the region.

The ambassador told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatari-Omani relations are characterised by stability, consistency, and prosperity, rooted in deep fraternal historical and geographic ties, in addition to continuous support and care from His Highness the Amir and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, with relations developing and integrating across all fields and levels.

He highlighted the various areas of bilateral co-operation and their diversity and noted that both countries' officials aim to increase them further.

The ambassador said that recent years saw a significant growth in the pace of bilateral co-operation, trade, and economic exchange as well as a substantial increase in the volume and value of investment projects, including investment partnerships on large economic zone and industrial city projects, developing tourism accommodation complexes, enhancing food security, and establishing a series of hypermarkets.

HE Sheikh Mubarak said that the Amir's visit will open a new and prosperous chapter of partnership, which will reflect positively on the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and further advance co-operation, integration, and harmony across all fields, especially that the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Oman Vision 2040 share many commonalities.

Meanwhile, Oman's ambassador to Qatar Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan al-Busaidi has stressed that the visit of His Highness the Amir reflects the depth of bilateral relations, which is a distinctive and successful model of strong and sustainable fraternal ties based on the foundations of co-operation and mutual respect between the two countries.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Omani ambassador said that the two countries have sought for decades to strengthen their relations in all political, economic, and cultural fields, which reflects the compatibility of visions between the two leaderships and peoples. Their relations have also been characterised by transparency and commitment to regional peace, making them a model to be emulated in the Gulf region, he added.

Al-Busaidi noted the multiple and comprehensive areas of co-operation between Qatar and Oman, among several vital sectors, including economy and trade, as both countries seek to increase co-operation and trade exchange between them by opening new markets and expanding the scope of mutual investments, co-operation in the fields of energy, including renewable energy of all kinds, joint infrastructure projects, especially in the fields of transportation and ports, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in the tourism sector between the two countries, in addition to co-operation in education, scientific research, and sports, and enhancing the exchange of expertise between educational, cultural and sports institutions between the two brotherly countries.

The Qatari ambassador said that the visit is expected to see the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU), noting that officials from both sides will seek to elevate bilateral relations to the level of complementarity, where each side can benefit from the other side's capabilities, with the focus of this phase being on the environment, culture, education, sports, and the youth.

The ambassador pointed out that the visit will prioritise several key issues, the most important of which are strengthening bilateral relations, discussing various regional crises and situations in a number of countries in the region, and deliberating on international developments.

The Omani ambassador highlighted that it is expected that Omani-Qatari relations will witness a noticeable enhancement in the economic and commercial fields after the visit of His Highness the Amir, as the opportunity will be available to increase joint investments between the two countries. It is also expected that relations will witness a development in political and economic co-operation at the regional and international levels.

He pointed out that new agreements, memorandums of understanding, and executive programmes will be announced that will contribute to expanding the scope of co-operation in several sectors, in addition to enhancing dialogue on regional and international issues of common interest.

He indicated that the key files expected to be discussed during the visit revolve around enhancing economic and trade co-operation, expanding the horizons of co-operation between them in the energy fields, including investment in renewable energy, co-operation in regional security, and enhancing the stability of the Gulf region, and coordination on political and regional issues such as the situation in the Middle East and current developments, in addition to exploring ways to enhance cultural and educational co-operation and preparing for joint projects in the tourism and infrastructure sectors.

MENAFN27012025000067011011ID1109135392