UAE Pavilion Hosts High-Level Panel Discussion On Clean Energy Ahead Of International Day Of Clean Energy

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Global sustainability leaders and experts convened at the UAE Pavilion in Davos today to discuss the critical role of clean energy in shaping a sustainable future. The high-level panel discussion, titled“Clean Energy: The Ultimate Path Towards Safeguarding the Planet”, served as a prelude to the International Day of Clean Energy on January 26, 2025.



The session explored actionable strategies to fast-track the global energy transition and meet ambitious targets, including tripling energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030. Panelists highlighted the interconnected nature of transformative technologies, policy frameworks, and financing strategies required to achieve these goals. They stressed the importance of collaboration among governments, private sector stakeholders, and international organisations to overcome barriers and realise the promise of clean energy.

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), emphasised,“I thank the United Arab Emirates for their steadfast partnership in accelerating the global energy transition as we celebrate this year's International Day of Clean Energy. This day not only marks the anniversary of IRENA's founding on 26 January 2009, but it also serves as a clear reminder of the potential of renewables to address climate change, foster sustainable development, reduce pollution, and shape a clean energy future for all. Despite record growth in renewables, the global distribution of renewable power remains alarmingly uneven, with the Global South increasingly being left behind. Urgent global action is needed to address the structural and systemic barriers hindering progress, including gaps in critical infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, technical capacity, and the need for significantly increased investment.”

H.E. Mohamed AlHammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), commented,“Meeting growing energy demands to enhance energy security in a clean and reliable manner is a top priority for world leaders, who face the dual challenges of climate change and the increasing demand for electricity to power our modern world, including the technology that drives connection and innovation. Nuclear energy is increasingly recognised as a key solution for enabling electrification while decarbonising the grid. With its proven ability to generate abundant, clean electricity 24/7, nuclear energy is supported by 31 nations and 14 international banks committed to tripling global nuclear energy capacity. The UAE has witnessed firsthand the transformative role of nuclear energy in strengthening national energy security, with the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant supplying a quarter of the nation's electricity demand carbon-free, underscoring the UAE's unwavering commitment to reducing carbon emissions.”





H.E. Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to IRENA, added,“Collaboration and knowledge sharing are the driving forces behind a successful global energy transition. By cultivating meaningful partnerships and embracing diverse perspectives, we can unlock the full potential of clean energy solutions, making them more accessible, inclusive, and transformative for communities worldwide. The UAE is proud to be at the forefront of this journey, championing initiatives that pave the way for a sustainable future for all.”

The UAE, a key sponsor of the UN resolution on the International Day of Clean Energy and host country of IRENA, has been at the forefront of advocating for renewable energy and sustainability initiatives. Following the UAE Consensus at COP28, 198 parties agreed to ambitious energy goals, underscoring the urgent need for decisive fiscal policies and financing strategies.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the UAE's leadership in advancing renewable energy solutions and its steadfast commitment to global climate action.