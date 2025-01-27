Larsen & Toubro announced as a preferred EPC Contractor for North Site of World's First 24/7 Solar PV and Battery Storage Gigascale Project

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 27, 2025: The renewables business vertical of L&T has been selected by Masdar, as one of the preferred Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors for the north site of the world's first 24/7 solar PV and battery storage gigascale project which will be built in Abu Dhabi.



Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy leader, in collaboration with EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), announced at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) that it is developing the gigascale project, capable of delivering up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload power 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



The project will feature a 5.2GW (DC) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant and both coupled with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS, making it the largest solar and BESS project in the world. The project will constitute a north site and a south site, amounting to 2.6GW and 9.5GWh PV capacity each.



The ceremony took place at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar. The Letter of Award was signed by Mr. Abdulaziz Alobaidli, Chief Operating Officer, Masdar and Mr. A Ravindran, Senior Vice President & Head – Renewables IC, L&T in the presence of Mr. T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T.



Abdulaziz Alobaidli, Chief Operating Officer, Masdar, said, “The record-breaking project we are developing with EWEC is a giant step forward in the clean energy transformation, overcoming the intermittency of renewables and enabling the dispatch of clean energy 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As Masdar’s largest and most ambitious project to date, we made sure we are working with the best possible partners that will deliver to the highest standards. I look forward to working with these preferred contractors in setting a new global benchmark in clean energy innovation.”



Mr S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director – Larsen & Toubro, said: “The foresightedness coupled with definitive actions reflect UAE’s leadership role in accelerating sustainable economic progress. L&T is determined to bring in advanced capabilities for the global energy transition.”



Mr T Madhava Das, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President (Utilities) - Larsen & Toubro, said: “We are happy that our trusted partnership with Masdar has culminated in such a coveted opportunity to advance the deployment of clean energy projects in the region. With our all-round capabilities in dispatchable renewable generation, power T&D and digital solutions we are deeply committed to deliver this ultra-mega project that fuels futuristic ambitions”.





