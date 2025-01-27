Cosmetic Laser Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Cosmetic lasers are a therapy used to treat face wrinkles and imperfections such as skin laxity, moles, liver spots, excess fat, and blemishes or acne scars. The technique uses brief, focused pulsing laser beams to remove skin layer by layer on uneven skin accurately. This well-known method is laser abrasion, laser peel, or laser vaporization. Cosmetic lasers have transformed the beauty business by providing minimally intrusive treatments. To target different pigments, different types of lasers employ different wavelengths. Furthermore, ablative lasers target the skin's outer layer and generate micro-wounds on the skin's surface. Non-ablative lasers safely penetrate the outer skin and reach the tissue underneath.

Market Dynamics Rise in Awareness Regarding Cosmetic Lasers Drive the Global Market

Individuals worldwide are turning to cosmetic surgery to get rid of tattoos, scars, stretch marks, sunspots, wrinkles, birthmarks, spider veins, and facial hair. Furthermore, the importance of physical attractiveness is growing, and people worldwide are drawn to products and treatments that help them maintain their youth and beauty. Individuals are becoming more conscious of cosmetic operations, and many products are now accessible. Furthermore, the popularity of celebrities and people's desire to be visually pleasing drive the rise of the cosmetic lasers business.

Various Opportunities in Developing Economies

With the rise in medical tourism, skin care clinics will soon be offered in hotels and resorts for customers interested in body contouring procedures. Furthermore, when living standards improve in emerging nations, there is a greater desire for a higher standard of living. This increases the penetration rate of cosmetic treatments in developed and emerging countries such as South Korea, Italy, the United States, and China. Furthermore, the introduction of non-invasive technology helps the market's expansion. Non-invasive technologies are less dangerous and have shorter recovery times, increasing global usage.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant worldwide cosmetic laser market stakeholder, with a CAGR of 14.1% expected during the forecast period. The simple availability of equipment in this area and the presence of significant vital companies such as Hologic, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Cutera, Inc. contribute to the growth of the North American cosmetic laser market. Furthermore, the region's high disposable income contributes significantly to the market's growth. The cosmetic laser market in this region is constantly growing since North America has a sizeable obese population, which contributes to increased body contouring treatments performed there. Furthermore, the increase in aesthetic consciousness among individuals in the region serves as a development element for the industry.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during the projected period. The cosmetic laser industry in Europe is rapidly expanding due to significant R&D expenditures and developed healthcare infrastructure. Other reasons driving market expansion include obesity, excellent knowledge and accessibility of cosmetic lasers, and collaboration among major regional players. Furthermore, factors such as an increase in the number of government-approved non-invasive cosmetic laser operations drive market expansion in this area. Recent regulatory approvals for different regional devices show that cosmetic laser use is increasing.

Furthermore, the collaboration of the key players serves as a development element for the market. For example, Allergan plc. formed a partnership with Syneron Medical Ltd. to offer Syneron Candela's body sculpting and skin care products to Allergan Partner Privileges members. Furthermore, the rise in obesity has a significant impact on the growth of the cosmetic laser market in the area.

Key Highlights



The global cosmetic lasers market size was valued at USD 3.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 4.55 billion in 2025 to USD 14.79 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product, the global cosmetic laser market is bifurcated into ablative, non-ablative, and laser. The non-ablative segment dominates the global cosmetic laser market and will likely exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period.

Based on modality, the global cosmetic laser market is bifurcated pulsed dye laser (PDL), YAG laser, carbon dioxide laser (CO2), Erbium, Intense pulsed light (IPL), radiofrequency, infrared, and others. The YAG laser segment owns the global cosmetic laser market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global cosmetic laser market is segmented into hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesions, scar and acne removal, body contouring, and others. The body contouring segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global cosmetic laser market is divided into hospitals, skin care clinics, and cosmetic surgical centers. The hospital segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global cosmetic laser market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

AlmaCandelaCuteraCynosureDekaHoyoconbioLumenisPalomarAerolase El. Spa Lumenis Ltd.Aerolase Corporation Sciton, Inc.Sharp Light TechnologiesFosun PharmaceuticalSyneron Medical Inc.Solta Medical Recent Developments

Recent Developments



May 2023- Lumenis Ltd., a medical laser researcher and producer, announced that its new M22 VBeam Perfecta laser system has obtained FDA authorization. The M22 VBeam Perfecta laser system is flexible and can treat vascular and pigmented lesions, such as port wine stains, rosacea, and tattoos. January 2023- Alma Lasers, Ltd., a leading manufacturer of cosmetic laser devices, announced the acquisition of the assets of Sciton, Inc., another market leader. Alma Lasers will be able to increase its product offering and reach a more extensive client base due to the purchase.

Segmentation

By ProductAblativeNon-ablativeLaserBy ModalityPulsed dye laserYAG laserCarbon dioxide laserErbiumIntense pulsed lightRadiofrequencyInfraredOthersBy ApplicationsHair removalSkin resurfacingVascular lesionsScar and acne removalBody contouringOthers