ADSEA Provides 21,248 People In Agsu District With Drinking Water

The Administration of Agsu Water Melioration Systems, under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), continues its operations in Agsu district to meet the drinking water needs of the population and ensure irrigation for agricultural lands, in line with modern-day requirements, Azernews reports.

The agency provides service to 21,248 people through 5,867 subscribers. It supplies 14 villages with drinking water through public fountains and 42 modular-type water purification plants. As part of the maintenance plan, any accidents in the water and sewage network lines are immediately addressed.

One of the agency's main responsibilities is to ensure water supply to the agricultural lands under its control. Similar to last year, melioration activities continue this year. The agency provides irrigation water to 37,071 hectares of agricultural land, with 23,195 hectares irrigated via the Shirvan Irrigation Canal, 7,904 hectares through the Girdimanchay, and 5,972 hectares from the Agsu River water source. Additionally, over 5,000 hectares of farmland are irrigated using approximately 4 million cubic meters of water stored in the Cavanşir reservoir, which serves as a reserve water source. The agency also operates 34 sub-artesian wells, which supply water for 625 hectares of agricultural land.

Last year, the Administration took significant steps to minimize water loss by cleaning silt from earth canals and lining them with concrete. Over 1,500 meters of irrigation canals were reinforced with concrete.

Looking ahead, the 2025 repair and renovation plans for Agsu district include the continuation of the concrete lining of irrigation canals and the restoration and reinstallation of hydraulic structures along these canals.