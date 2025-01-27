ADSEA Provides 21,248 People In Agsu District With Drinking Water
The Administration of Agsu Water Melioration Systems, under the
Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), continues its
operations in Agsu district to meet the drinking water needs of the
population and ensure irrigation for agricultural lands, in line
with modern-day requirements, Azernews
reports.
The agency provides service to 21,248 people through 5,867
subscribers. It supplies 14 villages with drinking water through
public fountains and 42 modular-type water purification plants. As
part of the maintenance plan, any accidents in the water and sewage
network lines are immediately addressed.
One of the agency's main responsibilities is to ensure water
supply to the agricultural lands under its control. Similar to last
year, melioration activities continue this year. The agency
provides irrigation water to 37,071 hectares of agricultural land,
with 23,195 hectares irrigated via the Shirvan Irrigation Canal,
7,904 hectares through the Girdimanchay, and 5,972 hectares from
the Agsu River water source. Additionally, over 5,000 hectares of
farmland are irrigated using approximately 4 million cubic meters
of water stored in the Cavanşir reservoir, which serves as a
reserve water source. The agency also operates 34 sub-artesian
wells, which supply water for 625 hectares of agricultural
land.
Last year, the Administration took significant steps to minimize
water loss by cleaning silt from earth canals and lining them with
concrete. Over 1,500 meters of irrigation canals were reinforced
with concrete.
Looking ahead, the 2025 repair and renovation plans for Agsu
district include the continuation of the concrete lining of
irrigation canals and the restoration and reinstallation of
hydraulic structures along these canals.
