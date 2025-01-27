Table Tennis: Doha Set To Host Qatar International Combined Championships 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha is set to host the Qatar International Combined Table Championships 2025 getting underway today.

The events will continue until February 8 at Aspire Zone's Women's Sports Hall, featuring three tournaments: the Youth Contender, Youth Star Contender, and the Feeder International Championships, in collaboration with the World Table Tennis Foundation (WTT).

The follows the successful conclusion of the 30th Qatar International WTT Star Contender Doha 2025, which featured five competitions with a lucrative total prize pool.

More than 550 participants, including 400 players and 170 officials from 60 countries, have arrived in Doha for the championships.

This hosting aligns with the Qatar Table Tennis Federation's vision to develop young talent in preparation for the Doha 2030 Asian Games and serves as a test run for the 2025 World Championship finals in May.

The WTT Youth Contender kicks off today, with all preparations completed under the leadership of President of the Qatar Table Tennis Federation Khalil Al Mohannadi.