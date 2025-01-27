Iranian official declares steps to achieve economic, mining growth targets

(MENAFN) Mohammadreza Bahraman, the deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), recently discussed the steps necessary to meet the eight percent overall economic growth target and the 13 percent growth goal for the mining sector as outlined in Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan. In an interview, Bahraman emphasized the potential of Iran’s abundant mineral resources and addressed the challenges that must be overcome to increase the growth rate of the mining sector from the current three percent to the ambitious 13 percent target.



Bahraman pointed out that Iran is endowed with vast natural resources, including oil, gas, and a wide range of minerals. He explained that by processing these minerals to add value, Iran could significantly boost its mining sector, benefiting from its global advantage in energy production. With only one percent of the world’s population and landmass, Iran holds approximately seven percent of the world’s mineral reserves, which positions the country with a unique opportunity to leverage these resources.



Achieving the 13 percent growth target, according to Bahraman, requires addressing a number of critical factors that have been detailed in a report submitted to relevant authorities. He called on government agencies to avoid hindering private sector exploration efforts, emphasizing that excessive bureaucracy needs to be reduced to enable faster development.



Finally, Bahraman stressed that Iran's competitive advantage lies in its access to energy and mineral wealth. He urged the government to place trust in the private sector, remove investment barriers, and foster an environment conducive to growth and development in the mining industry.

