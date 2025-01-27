International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Honoring Victims Of Holocaust

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, January 27, Ukraine and the international community commemorate the of the Holocaust.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed annually on January 27, was established by the UN General Assembly on November 1, 2005 (Resolution No. 60/7), as reported by Ukrinform.

The reads:“The Holocaust, which resulted in the murder of one third of the Jewish people, along with countless members of other minorities, will forever be a warning to all people of the dangers of hatred, bigotry, racism and prejudice.”

On January 27, 1945, the 1st Ukrainian Front liberated one of the largest Nazi death camps – Auschwitz-Birkenau.

During World War II, six million Jews became victims of Nazi policies aimed at eliminating those considered a“threat” or“inferior.” Around 1.5 million of these victims were from the territory of modern-day Ukraine.

“However, the last year of Russia's war against Ukraine has starkly demonstrated that passive remembrance of genocidal crimes is not enough to prevent their repetition. The minimum necessary is active reflection and dialogue to ensure a constant awareness within society of how social aggression mechanisms work. It also requires vigilance from international institutions to address systemic human rights violations by authoritarian regimes, ensuring that hateful ideologies do not re-emerge under new, less obvious guises. In addition, preventing future genocides requires resolute and just condemnation and punishment of the organizers and perpetrators of such crimes today. And it also requires a readiness to act proactively,” the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory notes.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, key Holocaust memorial sites in the country have been attacked by the Russian forces.

On March 1, 2022, just 80 years after the mass executions by Nazis at Babyn Yar in Kyiv – where about 100,000 civilians and prisoners, including Jews and Roma, Red Army soldiers, communists, Ukrainian nationalists, prisoners of the Syrets concentration camp, and even patients from Pavlov Psychiatric Hospital were murdered – Russia launched a missile attack on Babyn Yar, which is a symbol of the Holocaust in Eastern Europe.

In 2022, Russian shells also hit the central monument of the Drobytskyi Yar Memorial in Kharkiv, a known site of mass executions of civilians, primarily Jews, by the Nazis during World War II. Estimates suggest that between 14,000 and 20,000 victims of Nazism are buried there.

This day serves as a reminder of the importance of never forgetting the atrocities of the past to prevent their repetition in the future.