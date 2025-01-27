Middle East Lubricant And Grease Market Is Dazzling Worldwide With Latest Rising Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Middle East Lubricant and Grease Overview

The rise in automotive and shipbuilding industries across the region is fueling demand for lubricants and greases.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The surge in automotive manufacturing and shipbuilding businesses has significantly boosted the growth of the Middle East lubricant and grease market . According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $11.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, key drivers, opportunities, and challenges, offering valuable insights for investors, market players, and stakeholders to strengthen their market positions.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Highlights- Forecast Period: 2022–2031Market Valuation:- 2021: $11.5 Billion- 2031: $16.1 Billion- CAGR: 3.5%Report Details:- Pages: 197- Segments: Type, Application, and CountryMarket Drivers and OpportunitiesDrivers:- The rise in automotive manufacturing and shipbuilding industries across the region is fueling demand for lubricants and greases.Opportunities:- Upcoming construction projects in the Middle East.- Increasing demand for environmentally friendly lubricants.Restraints:- The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) poses a challenge to market growth.Segment InsightsBy Product:- Heavy Duty Engine Oils (HDEO): Accounted for over one-fourth of the market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance through 2031.- Turbine Oils: Forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5%.By Application:- Automotive: Garnered the largest market share, contributing nearly three-fifths of the total revenue in 2021.- Power Generation: Anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.3%.Country-Wise AnalysisIran:- Dominated the market in 2021, generating more than one-fourth of the total revenue.Saudi Arabia:- Expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.- Other regions covered include UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the Rest of the Middle East.Key Market PlayersThe report profiles major market players such as:- Petromin- Armor Lubricants- Total- Behran Oil Co.- Exxon Mobil Corporation- GULF OIL Middle East Limited- EmaratThese players employ strategies like partnerships, expansions, and joint ventures to maintain a competitive edge.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

