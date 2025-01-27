US President Donald Trump Hints At Removing Income Tax And Replacing It With Tariffs

(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States President Donald had once again advocated to do away with income tax for Americans, saying that it is“time for the US to return to system that made us richer and powerful”. He added that the US should be enriching itself by“tariffing and taxing foreign nationals”.

Trump was speaking at the 2025 Issues at the Trump National Doral Miami on January 27, 2025 in Doral, Florida, according to the AFP. It added that the three-day planning session was expected to lay out Trump's ambitious legislative agenda.

What Did Donald Trump Say on Income Tax?

“America's gonna be very rich again and its gonna happen very quickly. It's time for the United States to return to the system that made us richer and more powerful than ever before,” Trump said.

He asserted that the US prior to 1913 had no income tax, and it was the tariff system that made America rich in the past and gave previous presidents the capital to do works for the country.

“You know the US in 1870-1913 - all tariffs and that was the richest period in the history of the US - relatively speaking. And they set up a blue ribbon committee, the great tariff commission of 1887 and this commission had one function: 'what to do with all the money that we took in?'” he claimed.

“It was so enormous that they had no idea and what to do with all of the money that we had. And again Teddy Roosevelt was a beneficiary ... and he did all of those national parks and all of the other things... he was given a vast amount of money and that was all made through tariffs. We had no income tax, the income tax came in 1913,” he added.