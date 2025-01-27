Ukraine's 5Th Assault Brigade Fighters Repel Russian Assault On Kramatorsk Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Kramatorsk front, units of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade successfully repelled an attempted motorcycle assault by the Russian forces.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of (OSGT) reported this on Telegram and shared a corresponding video.

“The aggressor deployed a motorcycle group consisting of four dirt bikes. Counting on the speed and maneuverability of the motorcycles, the enemy planned to bypass our positions unnoticed and strike from an unexpected direction. However, thanks to the timely work of aerial reconnaissance, the occupiers' plans were thwarted. Drone operators promptly identified the enemy group and coordinated fire to eliminate it,” the report stated.

Initially, artillery targeted the motorcyclists, and FPV drones were subsequently used for their final destruction. A precise strike eliminated one of the attackers, forcing the remaining motorcyclists to stop and seek cover.

AFU repel Russian assault near

“The enemy's attempts to breach the defense didn't end there. The occupiers sent reinforcements, including another motorcycle group and a tank, which were also destroyed,” added the Khortytsia OSGT.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, intense battles are ongoing in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGT. The enemy unsuccessfully attempted to assault the Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk and tried to break through defenses on the Kramatorsk and Toretsk fronts.