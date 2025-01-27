Agenda To Divide People; Divert Attention: Cong Slams U'khand's UCC Move

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand is set to create history on Monday as it becomes the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across its territory and for its residents living outside the state, however, the move has drawn sharp criticism from senior leaders, who accused the BJP of using the UCC as a tool.

Uttarakhand Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami will unveil the UCC portal at 12:30 p.m., marking a significant legislative milestone ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

The UCC establishes a uniform framework for marriage, divorce, property, inheritance, and adoption laws for all citizens, regardless of their religion. With its implementation, Uttarakhand will become the second state in India, after Goa, to have a uniform set of civil laws.

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja called the UCC part of the BJP's "agenda to divide people."

Speaking to IANS, she said, "This is being done because elections are happening there as well as in other parts of the country. This is the BJP's agenda to divide people among themselves, and under the same agenda, they are doing such things."

Uttarakhand Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal likened the UCC to the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir, claiming it is a distraction tactic.

"There are many questions which were not answered by the state government. UCC is similar to the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir, where it was promised that prosperity would follow. The state government is using UCC to divert attention from its failures and suppress pressing issues," Godiyal told IANS.

He also questioned the government's priorities, citing unemployment, corruption, and law-and-order concerns, such as the recent Ankita Bhandari rape and murder case.

"To distract people from issues like unemployment and corruption, the government has come up with this idea. I would like to ask the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government how the youth will progress in our state. Will he guarantee the progress and growth?" Godiyal questioned.

Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad expressed reservations about the UCC, arguing that a single civil code cannot accommodate India's diversity. "One common law cannot be applied to a large and diverse population like in India," he said.

Congress leader Avinash Pande emphasised the need for consensus before implementing such laws.

"Every political front has expressed their opinion on the UCC. Laws like this should not be implemented until everyone supports it," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government stated that the UCC rules have been carefully framed, avoiding controversial provisions for resolving disputes related to personal laws.

As Uttarakhand takes this historic step, the UCC is expected to spark further debates on its implications for India's diverse social and cultural fabric.