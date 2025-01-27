Bitcoin Ready For Massive Peak: Elliott Wave Analysis Indicates Potential New All-Time High Of $170,000

(MENAFN- Breaking) Bitcoin 's price has recently gone into a consolidation phase after significant upward movements, with the showing increased volatility at the beginning of the year.

At present, the top cryptocurrency in the market is staying above the crucial $100,000 mark, and analysts are hinting at potential further price increases.

Expert Warns About 'Overly Bullish Sentiment'

In a comprehensive analysis by a market specialist named Daily Trading on social media, the Elliott Wave Theory is being utilized to forecast 's next moves.

As per the analysis, there could be a flat corrective wave happening in the market with a target range of $90,000. The analysis confirms that the recent ABC structure remained solid around the 89-90k levels, indicating the completion of wave 4.

The analysis emphasizes that while the consensus on Bitcoin 's future is mainly positive, this could also act as a warning sign.

According to Daily Crypto Trading,“Despite wave 4 being completed, the sentiment is overly bullish, which is often a concern.” Investors are advised to approach the situation cautiously, understanding that while the analysis is based on probability, it does not guarantee results.

The overall economic environment is also critical in understanding Bitcoin 's path. Daily Crypto Trading has previously mentioned the potential impact of an upcoming recession, suggesting that macroeconomic factors should be considered alongside technical analysis.

Implications of Breaking the $130,000 Mark for Bitcoin

The Elliott Wave Theory, known for its accurate predictions in the past, plays a significant role in this analysis. It suggests that markets follow predictable waves, and the focus now is on the final sub-wave of wave 4.

The expert predicts that if Bitcoin crosses the crucial $109,000 level, it will signal the start of impulsive wave 5, indicating a bullish trend continuation.

If wave 5 proves strong, estimates show a potential 40-50% price increase from current levels, with Fibonacci extension levels pointing to targets of $113,000, $117,000, and even $121,000.

However, there is a note of caution: the wave could be truncated, leading to a double top formation and subsequent corrections, or it might fail to reach a new all-time high (ATH). Therefore, surpassing the $109,000 mark is seen as a crucial milestone to increase the chances of a blow-off top heading towards $120,000.

In contrast, a fall back to the $90,000 region would indicate the formation of a regular zigzag pattern, suggesting wave 4 may not be complete.

To mitigate risks, an invalidation point has been set at $130,000; a breach at this level could indicate an unexpected bullish breakthrough towards a target of $170,000.

Currently, BTC is priced at $104,300, with a 1.4% decline over the past 24 hours.

