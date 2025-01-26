Electric Cars Now Last As Long As Petrol And Diesel Counterparts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Electric (EVs) now last as long as and diesel alternatives – and their improving reliability outpaces fossil fuel-powered cars each year because the is still maturing, Azernews reports citing Newscientist .

Robert Elliot at the University of Birmingham, UK, and his colleagues analysed nearly 300 million records from the UK's compulsory roadworthiness test, called the MO , which show the condition, age and mileage of vehicles on the road between 2005 and 2022. This covered some 29.8 million vehicles in total.

The results showed that EVs now have an average lifespan of more than 18.4 years, outlasting the average diesel vehicle at 16.8 years and almost matching the average petrol vehicle at 18.7 years. The average EV now covers 200,000 kilometres during its life, surpassing the 187,000 km clocked up by petrol counterparts but falling short of the 257,000 km that diesels reach on average.

Elliott says the results prove that electric cars aren't only a viable alternative to petrol and diesel, but in some ways already beat them. The research also shows that long-term reliability is improving: the likelihood of an EV failing and ending up on the scrapheap in any given year is declining around twice as fast as it is for petrol vehicles and around six times as fast as for diesels.

“The early electric cars were not so good and they were not so reliable,” says Elliott.“But the main point, I think, is the technology is improving very rapidly.”