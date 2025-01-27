Passenger bus overturns in southern Bolivia, leaves 19 dead

(MENAFN) At least 19 people lost their lives and nine others were injured early Sunday when a passenger bus overturned in southern Bolivia, according to local police. The incident occurred in Cerdas, a town in the Potosi department, and was reported by the municipal police of Uyuni, a nearby city.



Among the victims, 14 women and two minors were confirmed dead, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities expressed concern that the death toll could rise due to the severity of the injuries sustained in the crash.



The preliminary investigation suggests that the accident might have been caused by speeding and the inexperience of the driver. The bus, which had a capacity for 50 passengers, was on a long-distance route, traveling approximately 850 kilometers between La Paz and Villazon, a town near the border with Argentina.



This tragic event highlights the dangers of long-distance travel on Bolivia's roads, with many accidents attributed to factors such as poor driving conditions, speeding, and inexperienced drivers. The authorities have launched further investigations into the incident to determine the exact cause.

