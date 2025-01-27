Syria agrees to reduce tariffs on 269 Turkish products

(MENAFN) Syria has agreed to reduce tariffs on 269 Turkish products, a move announced by Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat on Monday. He revealed that a technical team from customs and international agreements was sent to Damascus on the first Turkish Airlines flight to the city last Thursday, following discussions between the two countries.



The decision to lower tariffs was the result of negotiations between Syrian authorities and Turkish officials from the economy, customs, and trade ministries. Products that will benefit from the reduced tariffs include eggs, flour, corn, milk, food products, as well as certain iron and steel items and hygiene products, all of which are significant exports from Türkiye to Syria.



Previously, Syrian authorities had decided to impose equal tariffs at all border gates starting in January, a move that prompted further talks between the two nations. The new tariff adjustments come as part of a broader effort to improve economic ties and trade relations between the two countries, which has been ongoing since Türkiye sent its technical delegation.



The two nations also developed a roadmap for future cooperation, which includes plans to revive the free trade agreement, enhance economic collaboration, and support Syria’s reconstruction efforts. This agreement also aims to improve collaboration on border crossings and customs processes, signaling a positive shift in bilateral trade relations.

