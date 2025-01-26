War Update: 99 Clashes Since Day-Start As Ukraine Repels 30 Russian Attacks In Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 99 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion have been recorded on the frontlines since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 in the Pokrovsk direction.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this in a battlefield update as of 16:00 Kyiv time, Ukrinform saw.

Russian troops continue to employ artillery and aviation. Oleksandrivka in Sumy region came under enemy fire.

Three combat clashes occurred in the Kharkiv direction in the area of Vovchansk. One battle is ongoing.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine Russian assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove. Two clashes are ongoing.

Russia's casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,720 in past day

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Nadiia, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka, and Torske. Eleven clashes have been recorded there since the beginning of the day. Four of them are in progress.

In the Kramatorsk direction, near Chasiv Yar, the invaders advanced toward Ukrainian positions 13 times. They also advanced in the direction of Bila Hora. Eleven clashes out of 14 are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Toretsk area eight times. Three clashes are underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, fierce battles are taking place in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, and Yantarne. The enemy has made 38 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions while the latter have already repelled 30 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, seven clashes are ongoing in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka, and Velyka Novosilka. The Ukrainian defenders have repelled four enemy assaults.

In the Siversk, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovia directions, the enemy ran no active missions.

In Russia's Kursk region, five clashes were reported. The Russians dropped 24 guided bombs on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, and launched 266 artillery strikes, including four involving multiple rocket launchers.

Russian guided bombs leave homes, power lines in Kupiansk damaged

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighting continues for Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region. According to the press service of the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade, there is currently no threat of encirclement in the area.