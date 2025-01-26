Kuwait Condemns Targeting Saudi Hospital In Sudan's El-Fasher

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs condemned the drone attack that targeted earlier on Sunday the Saudi Hospital in El-Fasher City in Sudan's Darfur region, which left scores of casualties and injuries among civilians.

A ministry statement said the attack is a clear violation of international humanitarian law, stressing the necessity to protect civilians, healthcare institutions and vital centers.

Conveying the State of Kuwait's deepest condolences for the and wishes of a speedy recovery for the injured, the ministry called for implementing UN Security Council resolution 2736 of June 2024, which demands that parties involved in the fighting adhere to international humanitarian law, by protecting civilians and healthcare institutions from conflict and to provide humanitarian access to any civilians impacted by the civil war. (end)

