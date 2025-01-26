CUBE Invest Marks 8Th Anniversary As Armenia's Largest Investment Company By Assets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mikayel Margaryan Highlights Company's Rapid Growth

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, January 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CUBE Invest , the fastest-growing brokerage company in Armenia according to Global & Finance Review, announces it has become the country's largest firm by assets. Approaching its eighth anniversary in 2025, the company credits 2024 as a year of strategic achievements and sustainable development.“This past year, we forged multiple partnerships in both local and international markets, raising service quality and strengthening stability,” said Mikael Margaryan, Chief Executive Officer of CUBE Invest.“Our transparent operations and accountability have built a high level of trust among clients-this is the result of our eight years of hard work.”In 2024, CUBE Invest joined the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME ), whose members include Bank of America, Citi, the European Investment Bank, the British Business Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and KPMG. The company also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, confirming its commitment to robust information security standards.CUBE Invest's client base grew by 200% in 2024, while total assets reached AMD 66.5 billion and the company's own assets amounted to approximately AMD 12 billion. It also entered the top 100 of Armenia's 1000 largest taxpayers, surpassing numerous competitors in the sector.Established in January 2017, CUBE Invest received its investment services license (No. 0013) from the Central Bank of Armenia the following month. In 2023, it was recognized by Global Banking & Finance Review for its rapid brokerage growth. As of June 2024, the firm's authorized capital stands at AMD 720 million.

