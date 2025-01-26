QCS Campaign Raises Awareness On Gynaecological Cancers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Cancer Society's (QCS) campaign 'Together for Her,' aimed at raising awareness among women in about gynaecological cancers, is running throughout January.



According to the National Cancer Registry for 2019 published by the of Public in Qatar, cervical cancer ranks fifth and ovarian cancer ranks sixth among the most common cancers among women in Qatar.



The campaign, includes a series of lectures, awareness workshops, and both in-person and virtual events focused on raising awareness about prevention methods, warning signs and symptoms of gynaecological cancers, risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing these cancers, as well as encouraging women to undergo early screenings.



A key event was a panel discussion titled“Early Detection and Protecting Women from Gynaecological Cancers,” featuring several experts, including Dr Afaf al-Ansari, senior consultant, Gynaecologic Cancer Surgery and Treatment at the Women's Health and Research Center, Dr Samar Taha, specialist in infectious diseases at Primary Health Care Corporation, Nadine al-Bitar, journalist , Qatar TV, and Fatima al-Mohammadi, ovarian cancer survivor. Heba Nasar, head of the Community Health Awareness Department at QCS moderated the session.



Mona Ashkanani, general manager QCS, stated that the launch of this campaign is part of the society's continued efforts since its establishment in 1997 to raise public awareness about cancer, its prevention, and early detection methods. She emphasised the importance of early detection as a fundamental pillar of treatment, highlighting the significance of cervical smears and the need to receive the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine( HPV) according to health guidelines.



Heba Nassar from QCS emphasised the importance of the HPV vaccine, which prevents cervical cancer, pointing out the risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing cancer, such as chronic cervical inflammation caused by certain types of HPV, with higher risks when using tobacco products.



Nour Makkia, a health educator at QCS, explained the prevention methods, including the importance of cervical smears, HPV testing, receiving the HPV vaccine, and stopping the use of tobacco products. She explained that a cervical smear is a simple test recommended every three years for women over the age of 21, with the first one performed three years after marriage. She also emphasised that the test is available at primary healthcare centres and that early detection plays a significant role in preventing cervical cancer.

