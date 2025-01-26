Ministry Of Emergency Situations Conducts Series Of Educational Events

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The relevant departments of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have conducted a series of events aimed at educating the public about the rules of conduct during emergencies, Azernews reports.

With the participation of specialists from the State Fire Control, State Service for Small Vessels, and State Water Rescue Services of the MES, the Sumgayit Regional Center held educational events at the 12th secondary school in Sumgayit city and in the 3rd administrative territory of the Sumgayit City Executive Authority.

The Ganja Regional Center conducted similar events at the 25th secondary school in Ganja city, while the Southern Regional Center organized activities at the Lankaran-Astara regional office of the Food Safety Agency and in the general secondary school of Qezvinoba village in the Masally district.

The Northwestern Regional Center held workshops at the full secondary school named after E. Mammadov in Charxana village and at the primary school in Shefili village, while the Mughan Regional Center conducted events at the K. Aghayev Vocational School-Lyceum in Bilasuvar city. The Aran Regional Center organized educational events at the Culture House in Ujar district.

The main purpose of the events was to provide citizens with the necessary knowledge about the appropriate rules of behavior in the event of potential natural and man-made emergencies.

Detailed information was provided during the events regarding the classification of emergencies, the types of emergencies typical for our country, including the causes of fires and the necessary behavior when they occur.

The purpose of the MES's "112" hotline was explained, issues related to water safety were highlighted, and the use of initial firefighting equipment was demonstrated visually.

During the interactive events, questions were answered in detail.