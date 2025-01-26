Ministry Of Emergency Situations Conducts Series Of Educational Events
Date
1/26/2025 6:10:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The relevant departments of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
(MES) have conducted a series of events aimed at educating the
public about the rules of conduct during emergencies,
Azernews reports.
With the participation of specialists from the State Fire
Control, State Service for Small Vessels, and State Water Rescue
Services of the MES, the Sumgayit Regional Center held educational
events at the 12th secondary school in Sumgayit city and in the 3rd
administrative territory of the Sumgayit City Executive
Authority.
The Ganja Regional Center conducted similar events at the 25th
secondary school in Ganja city, while the Southern Regional Center
organized activities at the Lankaran-Astara regional office of the
Food Safety Agency and in the general secondary school of Qezvinoba
village in the Masally district.
The Northwestern Regional Center held workshops at the full
secondary school named after E. Mammadov in Charxana village and at
the primary school in Shefili village, while the Mughan Regional
Center conducted events at the K. Aghayev Vocational School-Lyceum
in Bilasuvar city. The Aran Regional Center organized educational
events at the Culture House in Ujar district.
The main purpose of the events was to provide citizens with the
necessary knowledge about the appropriate rules of behavior in the
event of potential natural and man-made emergencies.
Detailed information was provided during the events regarding
the classification of emergencies, the types of emergencies typical
for our country, including the causes of fires and the necessary
behavior when they occur.
The purpose of the MES's "112" hotline was explained, issues
related to water safety were highlighted, and the use of initial
firefighting equipment was demonstrated visually.
During the interactive events, questions were answered in
detail.
MENAFN26012025000195011045ID1109129999
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.